ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Fever Management: 7 Tips To Effectively Manage Fever At Home

Fever Management: 7 Tips To Effectively Manage Fever At Home

Fever management: Self-medication is not a recommended practice. However, when some people do, they don't realise the importance of right dosage and therefore tend to underdose. Read here to know more important tips on fever management.
  By: Dr. AK Gupta  Updated: Aug 10, 2020 05:49 IST
2-Min Read
Fever Management: 7 Tips To Effectively Manage Fever At Home

Stay hydrated and take sufficient in case of fever

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do not self-medicate during fever
  2. Strictly follow the recommended dose of medicines by your doctor
  3. Assess your body temperature and symptoms intermittently

Fever is the most common symptom reported during monsoon due to the changing climate. Change in the temperature, wind, rain, humidity increases health issues. It also impacts our immune system making the body susceptible to infections. While managing fever, it is important to take the right medicine in the right dose at the right time to ensure effectiveness and safety of the therapy. Approximately, 50% of patients do not take their medications as advised or instructed by their doctors.

Here are some tips that will help you take the right dose while managing fever:


RELATED STORIES
related

Under The Weather? Running Fever? We Have The Perfect List Of Foods To Eat And Avoid During Fever

Diet for high fever: Fever is not a disease by itself, but a symptom produced in response to an inflammation or infection. Read here to know foods to eat and avoid in case of high fever.

related

Typhoid Fever: Causes, Symptoms, Treatments

Typhoid usually spreads through human contact only. Once the bacteria enters the human body, it spreads to the intestines and enters thebloodstream as well. Here's what you need to know.

1. Always strictly follow the recommended dose. Taking more than recommended pills could lead to serious side effects. 

2. Always complete the full course of medication as advised by your doctor. Stopping short may lead to suboptimal treatment and even relapse in some cases.

Also read: Under The Weather? Running Fever? We Have The Perfect List Of Foods To Eat And Avoid During Fever

3. Swallow the whole or split tablet without crushing or chewing.

4. It is important to take your medicine at the times prescribed by your doctor.

klpfsuro

Take your medicines as prescribed by the doctor
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Certain medicinal therapies like paracetamol need to be dosed according to weight. Paracetamol 650 mg is more efficacious antipyretic compared to the 500 mg, with no adverse effects.

6. Paracetamol can be taken every four to six hours as necessary, with a maximum daily dose of 4000 mg in any 24 hour period and with a minimum 4-hour dosing interval.

Also read: 5 Amazing Home Remedies For Viral Fever That Actually Work

7. Self-medication is not a recommended practice. However, when some people do, they don't realise the importance of right dosage and therefore tend to underdose. Dosing appropriately as recommended will help in better symptomatic control within the safety profile of the drug. Under-dosing may result in concentrations too low to enable efficacy and show results.

Remember the importance of taking the right dose. Stay hydrated, take enough rest and assess your body temperature and symptoms intermittently. It is advisable to consult your doctor to understand the underlying cause of your fever and the recommended treatment.

Also read: Suffering From Chronic Fever? This Ayurvedic Herb Could Be Of Great Help


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

(Dr. AK Gupta is a Delhi-based family physician)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms
Psoriasis: Causes, Types And Symptoms
Oral Hygiene Tips To Follow
Top 10 Healthy Lifestyle Habits
Dengue Fever: Be Cautious Of Those Mosquito Bites
Eczema: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Options

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases