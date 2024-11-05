Can Dengue Cause Death? Understanding The Severe Risks Of Dengue Fever
Dengue fever, a viral infection transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, is a significant health concern in tropical and subtropical regions. Most cases are mild, but in some instances, dengue can progress into severe dengue, also known as dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, both of which can be life-threatening. With symptoms ranging from high fever to severe bleeding and organ damage, dengue requires timely medical intervention. Understanding the warning signs and complications is crucial to prevent fatalities, particularly during dengue outbreaks.
How dengue impacts the body
Dengue virus attacks the body's immune cells, leading to symptoms like high fever, joint pain, and rashes. In severe cases, it causes vascular leakage, leading to blood plasma leakage and fluid buildup. This escalation can trigger life-threatening complications like severe haemorrhaging or organ failure, especially if not treated promptly.
Key factors that increase risk of fatal dengue outcomes
1. Delayed medical care
Delaying medical treatment increases the risk of fatal complications, especially if symptoms of severe dengue—like abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, and bleeding—are present. Early intervention is essential to manage these symptoms and prevent escalation.
2. Secondary infection
Individuals previously infected with one strain of dengue are at greater risk of severe illness if infected again with a different strain. This secondary infection increases the likelihood of severe symptoms due to antibody-dependent enhancement, a process that amplifies the immune response dangerously.
3. Underlying health conditions
People with existing health issues, such as diabetes, hypertension, or immune disorders, are at higher risk of severe dengue complications. Such underlying conditions can strain the body's response to the infection, leading to worse outcomes and a greater risk of fatality.
4. Age-related vulnerability
Infants, young children, and older adults are more susceptible to severe forms of dengue due to their relatively weaker immune responses. For children, high fever and dehydration can rapidly progress into critical conditions, making prompt care essential.
5. Fluid leakage and shock syndrome
Severe dengue can lead to plasma leakage, causing blood pressure to drop to dangerously low levels. This condition, known as dengue shock syndrome, is one of the primary causes of fatal outcomes. Rapid medical intervention with fluids is necessary to stabilise blood pressure and prevent shock.
6. Severe internal bleeding
As dengue progresses, it can damage blood vessels and impair the blood's ability to clot, leading to severe internal bleeding. This can manifest as gum bleeding, nosebleeds, or gastrointestinal bleeding, each of which increases the risk of life-threatening complications.
7. Liver damage
Dengue can cause acute liver inflammation or hepatitis, especially in severe cases. Signs include jaundice and elevated liver enzymes, indicating liver stress. Severe liver damage can escalate quickly, contributing to the potential fatality of the infection.
8. Multi-organ failure
In the most severe cases, dengue may affect multiple organs, including the liver, kidneys, and lungs. This condition, known as multi-organ dysfunction syndrome, often requires intensive care and is one of the leading causes of death in severe dengue cases.
While dengue is often manageable with proper medical care, severe forms can be fatal, especially when left untreated or complicated by underlying factors. Awareness of early warning signs and timely medical intervention are essential to reduce risks. Public health initiatives targeting mosquito control, along with increased vigilance during outbreaks, are critical to curbing the spread and fatal impact of dengue.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
