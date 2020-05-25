Fennel Tea: Here's How This Tea Can Help Eliminate Digestive Issues; Know Method To Prepare It
Fennel tea is a healthy caffeine free beverage which can help you say goodbye to digestive issues. Read here to know some amazing health benefits of fennel tea. Also learn method to prepare it.
Fennel tea can help boost digestion and also help in weight loss
HIGHLIGHTS
- Fennel seeds are good for digestion
- These can help you lose weight too
- Fennel seeds may also help control blood sugar levels
You might have used fennel seeds for multiple purposes. These seeds are commonly used as a mouth freshener post meals. Fennel seeds are also loaded with some impressive health benefits. Add these to your diet can help you regulate blood pressure, improve eyesight, promote weight loss and much more. Fennel seeds can be used to prepare tea at home. This drink can help you fight common digestive issues. Poor digestion is a common problem that can affect your day to day functioning. Simple home remedies can help in quick relief. Keep reading to know how fennel tea can help you say goodbye to digestives issues in a jiffy.
Benefits of fennel tea for digestion
Fennel tea can boost digestion and help you get rid of multiple digestive issues. This tea promotes digestion by relaxing the muscles and stimulating the flow of bile. Fennel seeds are a powerful herb well known better digestion. Drinking fennel tea can also help you eliminate gas and bloating. It can keep your digestive system in good shape.
Other benefits of drinking fennel tea
- Fennel tea can also help in weight loss as it boosts digestion and gives you the feeling of satisfaction reducing hunger pangs.
- This tea is also good for people with respiratory issues. Studies have shown that fennel seeds can help reduce asthma symptoms.
- Fennel seeds are a powerful source of antioxidants that can help reduce inflammation.
- Drinking hot fennel tea can also help reduce menstrual discomfort.
- It can also help you regulate blood sugar levels.
How to prepare fennel tea?
In two cups of water, boil one-two tablespoons of fennel seeds. Add some mint leaves to this. Boil this water for two-three minutes. Staring the tea and add some honey for taste.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
