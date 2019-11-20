Soups Can Save You From Malaria, Says Study; Know Other Diet Tips To Fight Malaria
Malaria usually shows symptoms like fever, chills, vomiting, headache muscle pain and fatigue. Mosquito bites should be prevented to control the risk of malaria. To fight against malaria, homemade soups might help as researchers have found that some of the soup recipes have anti-malarial properties.
Malaria: Soups are beneficial for malaria as per recent study
HIGHLIGHTS
- As per studies soups can save you from malaria
- Malaria spread leads to many deaths every year
- If you are suffering form malaria drink plenty of water
Malaria is a mosquito borne disease. It is a life-threatening condition which affects huge population each year and many people die for the disease as well. Malaria usually shows symptoms like fever, chills, vomiting, headache muscle pain and fatigue. Mosquito bites should be prevented to control the risk of malaria. A person suffering from malaria should take care of diet as well. According to a study soups can help in fighting malaria effectively. To fight against malaria, homemade soups might help as researchers have found that some of the soup recipes have anti-malarial properties.
"Malaria kills more than 400,000 people per year and infects more than 200 million, yet resistance to our frontline drugs continues to emerge," said study lead researcher Jake Baum, Professor at Imperial College London, in UK.
Also read: Does malaria during pregnancy harm the fetus?
For the study, published in the journal Archives of Disease in Childhood, researchers from Imperial College London with school children test their family soup broths for activity against the malaria parasite. Several of the soup broths, collected from traditional family recipes that originated around the world, showed activity against the malaria parasite Plasmodium falciparum, either by curbing its growth or preventing it from maturing.
The soup recipes had been passed down through the generations for the treatment of fever. Five of the broths were able to curb growth of the parasite in its disease-causing stage by more than 50 percent. In two of these, the inhibitory activity was comparable with that of a leading anti-malarial drug, dihydroartemisinin.
Four other broths were more than 50 pe rcent effective at blocking the ability of the parasites to mature to a form that infects mosquitoes, potentially blocking the process of transmission. Dihydroarteminisin contains artemisinin, which was isolated from a traditional Chinese herbal medicine.
Filtered extracts of the broths were then tested against two stages of the parasite: when it can infect mosquitoes, and when it can cause the disease in humans. They were vegetarian, chicken, or beef based, with no particular ingredient common to those with the strongest anti-malarial activity. The active ingredients in the broths studied are yet to be identified and tested, the study said.
Also read: When will I recover from vivax-induced malaria?
Diet tips for malaria: What to eat and what to avoid
What to eat-
1. Drink plenty of water; you can also choose coconut water or fresh fruit juice
2. Add more fresh fruits and vegetables to your diet like- papaya, carrot, beetroots and citrus fruits
3. Consume foods rich in protein and carbs
What to avoid- You should avoid consumption of oily foods and highly processed foods
Also read: 5 Common Travel Diseases You Can Save Yourself From
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.