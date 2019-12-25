Feeling Too Cold? Add These Foods To Your Diet That Can Keep You Warm; Also Know Some Lifestyle Changes To Fight The Cold Weather
Winter season: This winter season make the necessary changes to fight the cold weather. Simple modifications in diet and lifestyle can help you fight the cold weather. Here are some tips which might help.
Winter diet: Add these foods to your diet to stay warm this winter
HIGHLIGHTS
- Right foods can help you beat the col weather
- Stay warm this winter with nuts, jaggery and sesame seeds
- Immunity boosting foods can help you fight various health issues
The foods you eat affect various processes inside your body. It can also affect the temperature. As a drop in temperature is making it difficult for you to go out, you need to find the right way to deal with the cold weather. You must consume the right food that can keep you warm. Some foods can help you naturally stay warm. Along with the right dietary changes you need to make some necessary lifestyle modifications. To survive this cold weather here are some diet tips and lifestyle modifications that will help you keep warm.
Winter: Diet and lifestyle changes to beat the cold weather
1. Make necessary dietary changes
Some foods can keep you warm naturally. During the winter season making some necessary dietary changes is extremely important. Here are some tips which might help -
Add jaggery to your diet. It is a famous winter food that is loaded with many health benefits. Eating jaggery during the winter season can help you keep warm. It is also called gur which can be enjoyed with meals or a glass of warm milk.
Honey is also warm by nature which can be a part of your winter diet. It can also help you fight cold, cough and other winter-related health issues. You can add a tablespoon of honey to your milk or other foods. You can also replace sugar with honey in various recipes.
Also read: Foods For Winter: Honey Can Offer You Multiple Health Benefits This Winter; Here Are Different Ways To Use It
Sesame seeds are another healthy and nutritious option to choose which can keep you warm. During the winter season, you can find sesame seeds in various foods. These seeds will also provide you other health benefits as well.
Along with with these a warm cup of tea, hot soup, nuts, basil, sweet potato and boiled eggs are also a great choice. Also, add more immunity-boosting foods to your diet to fight health issues.
Also read: Amla Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Amla Should Be A Part Of Your Winter Diet
2. Lifestyle changes to stay warm
Choose warm clothes and layer them properly. Do not forget to cover your feet and head. Some people also use alcohol to stay warm which should be avoided as much as possible. It becomes difficult to exercise during the winter season. Do not skip exercise during the winter season. Regular exercise is extremely important for your overall health.
Also read: Speed Up Your Weight Loss Process With Carrots This Winter; Know Other Health Benefits
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.