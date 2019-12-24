Amla Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why Amla Should Be A Part Of Your Winter Diet
Amla health benefits: Indian gooseberry or amla is loaded with vitamin C and many other essential nutrients. You can fight many health issues just by adding amla to your diet. Here are some health benefits of amla that you must know.
Amla health benefits: You can fight skin issues by adding amla to your diet
HIGHLIGHTS
- Amla can boost immunity
- Amla juice can help you lose weight
- You can fight skin issues with amla
Amla also known as Indian gooseberry is loaded with health benefits. Ayurveda also suggests the use of amla as it is loaded with health benefits and medicinal properties. During the winter season, you can easily find amla. It can be added to your daily diet. Adding amla to your winter diet can offer you multiple health benefits. Amla can be consumed in various ways. You can eat it raw or amla juice, amla candy and amla murabba are also some great choices. It can also be added to many food and recipes. Here are some amazing health benefits of amla which you must know.
Amla health benefits: Reasons why you must add amla to your winter diet
1. It can boost immunity
Amla is a power-packed source of vitamin C. Vitamin C helps you boost immunity. During the winter season, you are more likely to catch cold, cough or fever. Adding amla to your diet will support a strong immune system and help you keep these health issues at bay.
2. Beneficial for diabetics
Amla can be a part of your diabetes diet. It can help in controlling blood sugar levels naturally. Many studies have also highlighted the use of amla for controlling diabetes. With other precautions and a healthy diet, you can manage healthy blood sugar levels with amla.
Also read: Amazing Health Benefits Of Amla You Must Know; Learn Different Methods To Use Amla
3. Promotes healthy cholesterol levels
Poor cholesterol levels should not be ignored. Bad cholesterol levels can increase the risk of heart diseases and affect your health in various ways. You must follow a healthy and lifestyle to maintain healthy cholesterol levels. Amla can help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels.
Also read:High Cholesterol: Health Issues Linked With High Cholesterol And Ways To Control It
4. Provides beauty benefits
Amla is good for your skin and hair. Amla is loaded with vitamin C and other properties which can boost skin health and also promote hair health. You can prepare face packs or hair masks with amla powder. Adding amla to your diet will also benefit your hair and skin.
5. Can help in weight loss
Alma can also help in weight loss as it can boost metabolism. It also boosts digestion. Amla is rich in fiber which helps in flushing toxins from the system effectively keeps the gut healthy. Amla juice is quite popular for weight loss. Around two tablespoons of amla juice can be added to your diet for weight loss.
Also read: Weight Loss: This Juice Should Be A Part Of Weight Loss Diet; Here's Is The Right Method To Consume
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.