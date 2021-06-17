ASK OUR EXPERTS

Father's Day 2021: 5 Tips That Can Help Your Dad Stay Fit

Father's Day 2021: 5 Tips That Can Help Your Dad Stay Fit

Father's Day 2021 falls on 20 June. As this day is around the corner, here are some health tips all fathers should follow.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jun 17, 2021 02:27 IST
2-Min Read
Father's Day 2021: A healthy diet and lifestyle are crucial for optimal health

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Father's Day 2021 falls on 20 June
  2. Encourage your fathers to consume a healthy diet
  3. Regular meditation sessions can help control stress

Father's Day 2021 is just around the corner. It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year to highlight the crucial role of fathers. This is also used as an opportunity to show love to fathers and thank them for their unconditional love. This day is commonly celebrated with gifts and surprises. Another important aspect that needs to be taken care of is health. While taking care taking care of the kids, family and other responsibilities, fathers often overlook their health. This father's day help your dad inculcate these healthy habits optimal health.

Father's Day 2021: Health tips for dad's

1. Exercise and meditate


The importance of regular exercise requires no explanation. Motivate your dad to exercise regularly or join them during workouts. A few minutes of meditation can also work wonders. It will help reduce stress and promote overall well-being.

Also read: Father's Day 2021: A Gift Guide For The Dad Who Is A Fitness Enthusiast

2. Regular check-ups

Health check-ups are necessary as these help in timely detection of underlying health issues. Book your parent's appointments for routine check-ups. A health check-up card can also be your father's day gift this year.

Also read: Why Having A Father Figure Is Important For Children

3. Healthy diet

As you age, it is crucial to load up your diet with all the necessary nutrients that help in healthy ageing. Add whole grains, vegetables, fruits and dairy products to diet. Also, limit caffeine and sugar consumption.

srel1eeo

Father's Day 2021: Eat a healthy well-balanced diet
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Ensure adequate sleep

Sleep allows your body to rest and repair. Late working nights is one of the common reasons for inadequate sleep. Reduced stress and regular exercise can help improve the sleep cycle.

5. Quit smoking

Smoking is harmful to health in many ways. It negatively affects almost every organ of the human body. If your father smokes, help him quit. You should also seek medical help if required.

Also read: Expert Tells How Smoking Can Deteriorate Your Health In More Ways Than One

Take note of these healthy tips this father's day!


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

