Father's Day 2021: 5 Tips That Can Help Your Dad Stay Fit
Father's Day 2021 falls on 20 June. As this day is around the corner, here are some health tips all fathers should follow.
Father's Day 2021: A healthy diet and lifestyle are crucial for optimal health
Father's Day 2021 is just around the corner. It is celebrated on the third Sunday of June every year to highlight the crucial role of fathers. This is also used as an opportunity to show love to fathers and thank them for their unconditional love. This day is commonly celebrated with gifts and surprises. Another important aspect that needs to be taken care of is health. While taking care taking care of the kids, family and other responsibilities, fathers often overlook their health. This father's day help your dad inculcate these healthy habits optimal health.
Father's Day 2021: Health tips for dad's
1. Exercise and meditate
The importance of regular exercise requires no explanation. Motivate your dad to exercise regularly or join them during workouts. A few minutes of meditation can also work wonders. It will help reduce stress and promote overall well-being.
2. Regular check-ups
Health check-ups are necessary as these help in timely detection of underlying health issues. Book your parent's appointments for routine check-ups. A health check-up card can also be your father's day gift this year.
3. Healthy diet
As you age, it is crucial to load up your diet with all the necessary nutrients that help in healthy ageing. Add whole grains, vegetables, fruits and dairy products to diet. Also, limit caffeine and sugar consumption.
4. Ensure adequate sleep
Sleep allows your body to rest and repair. Late working nights is one of the common reasons for inadequate sleep. Reduced stress and regular exercise can help improve the sleep cycle.
5. Quit smoking
Smoking is harmful to health in many ways. It negatively affects almost every organ of the human body. If your father smokes, help him quit. You should also seek medical help if required.
Take note of these healthy tips this father's day!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
