Father's Day 2021: A Gift Guide For The Dad Who Is A Fitness Enthusiast
HIGHLIGHTS
- Father's Day 2021 falls on 20 June
- You can gift your father a copper water bottle, yoga mat or skipping rope
- A fitness gear is also a good option
Father's day is celebrated on the third Sunday of June. This year father's day falls on 20 June 2021. This day celebrates the crucial role of fathers in the family as well as society. Exercising should be an important part of your and your parent's schedule. It is important to encourage your father to exercise daily. If your father is already a fitness enthusiast or going to start his fitness journey, here are some gifting ideas for him. This token of love can help him exercise daily in more ways than one.
Father's day 2021: Gifting ideas for fitness enthusiast fathers
1. Fitness band
A fitness band can help your father keep a track of calorie burn, footsteps, sleeping time and much more. It helps set daily goals and keep track of the progress. There is a wide variety of fitness bands available to choose from as per your budget.
2. Shoes for workouts
Shoes are the basic requirement for every workout. So, some love this father's day and grab the best pair of shoes for your father. Also, keep in mind the kind of workout your father performs to choose the right pair.
3. Fitness accessory
There is a wide variety of fitness equipment to choose from. From skipping rope to dumbbells, you can choose according to the requirement.
4. Yoga mat
Yoga is beneficial for physical as well as mental health. Practising some yoga asanas or breathing exercises daily will be extremely beneficial for your father. A yoga mat can also be used for other exercises.
5. Skincare
After exercising, sweat and dirt may affect the skin. So, help your father achieve healthy skin with the right skincare routine. You can gift some skincare products that can help keep post-workout breakouts at bay.
