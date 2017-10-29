5 Reasons To Give Up Diet Soda: This Is What It Does To Your Body
You may feel that diet soda is the way of enjoying carbonated drinks without worrying about calories and health issues. Well, turns out it is the other way round.
Here' why you must give up diet soda
HIGHLIGHTS
- Diet soda may be as bad for you as regular soda
- Diet soda may contribute to osteoporosis
- When you drink diet soda, you're not taking in any nutrients
Diet Soda's like Diet Coke and Diet Pepsi are a favorite among many of us. "Bhaiyya, diet hai?" is a phrase we've uttered numerous times. Somehow, we have formed this impression in our minds that if we have the diet version of a soda, we are somehow protecting ourselves from sugars, chemicals etc. Unfortunately, that is not the case. In fact, diet soda may be as bad for you as regular soda! Still don't believe us? Here is what it does to your body:
1. It promotes weight gain
So you thought that if the word "diet" was plastered on it, it wouldn't make you gain weight? Unfortunately, that isn't the case. A recent study has shown a link between consuming diet sodas and having an increased waist size. In fact, those who drank diet sodas actually had a waist size of up to 70% greater than non-drinkers.
2. Aspartame can kill you
Instead of sugar, manufacturers load up diet drinks with aspartame and other artificial sweeteners to give that sugary taste without the calories. The problem is that these sweeteners can actually be way deadlier than actual sugar. Over 90 side effects have been linked to this dangerous additive, ranging from headaches, chronic fatigue and depression to cancer and seizures.
3. It has no nutritional value
No calories doesn't equal nutrition. When you drink diet soda, you're not taking in any calories-but you're also not swallowing anything that does your body any good, either. So why not just stick to water? It is so much healthier for you and your body!
4. Say goodbye to your pearly whites
Excessive soda drinking can seriously harm your smile. A recent study compared the mouths of a cocaine-user, a methamphetamine-user, and a habitual diet-soda drinker, and found the same level of tooth erosion in each of them. The culprit here is citric acid, which weakens and destroys tooth enamel over time.
5. Your bones may become brittle
Sodas, even the diet ones, may contribute to osteoporosis - or brittle bones. One easy way to reduce your risk of injury is by quitting your soda habit. Women over 60 are already at a greater risk for osteoporosis than men, and researchers have found that drinking soda, including diet soda, compounds the problem. It was noted that women who regularly drank cola-based sodas had almost 4% lower bone mineral density in their hips, even though calcium and vitamin D intake were consistent. The results were similar whether it was a diet soda or normal soda.