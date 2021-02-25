Eliminate Bloating With These Simple Yet Effective Home Remedies
Bloating home remedies: Bloating can lead to several discomforts as well as pain. Here are some home remedies that can help you get rid of bloating soon!
Bloating home remedies: A healthy diet and lifestyle can help you prevent bloating
HIGHLIGHTS
- Ea t light and small meals to prevent bloating
- Regular exercise also helps prevent digestive issues
- Consuming enough fibre also prevent digestive issues
Bloating is a common digestive issue. In this condition, your stomach feels swollen and tight. It can make your belly look larger than usual. It can lead to pain and discomfort. Overeating is one of the common causes of bloating. Other causes involve consuming an unhealthy diet, eating too fast, a sedentary lifestyle and much more. Some people regularly experience bloating due to unhealthy habits. To get rid of the discomforts caused by bloating, you can try simple home remedies and make changes in your diet and lifestyle. Here are some of these you must give a try.
Bloating: Home remedies you must try
Nutritionist Simrun Chopra took to Instagram and shared a few tips and trick that can help you get rid of bloating and promote better digestion. Here's a list
1. Chew your food properly. It will not only help you get better satisfaction from the meal but also help in better digestion.
2. Eat smaller meals to give your digestive system a break. When you consume a bigger meal you tend to feel uncomfortable. Therefore, choose smaller meals to keep bloating at bay.
3. Soak dals and lentils before cooking. It can not only reduce cooking time but also help in digesting these easily.
4. Do not miss probiotics. Probiotics promote healthy bacteria in the gut and keep it healthy. Add curd to your meal daily to ensure probiotic intake.
5. Eat enough fibre daily. Fibre promotes digestion and prevents constipation. Better digestion will help get rid of bloating.
"If you're still experiencing bloating after following the above-mentioned steps, it could mean you have an intolerance of certain food. Your body could just be reacting to something you're eating. Finding your trigger food can be hard and takes time," Chopra says. Further, she mentions steps to identify if you are intolerant to a certain food-
1. Start writing down everything you eat
2. Write down how you feel post-meal- ok, bloated, gaseous, constipated etc.
3. Over a week or 2 you will start to see a pattern
4. Once you suspect a food, try and remove it for a week or 2 and see if you feel better
If you are experiencing bloating frequently, you must see your doctor as it can be a sign of some serious health issue.
(Simrun Chopra is a certified deep health coach and PCOS educator)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
