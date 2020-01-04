Sitting At One Place, Lack Of Sleep And Other Surprising Causes Of Bloating; Tips To Overcome By Luke Coutinho
Bloating causes: Of the many causes of bloating, lack of sleep and hormonal balance are the most surprising ones. Know its other causes and tips to overcome it by lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho.
Bloating is one of the most discomforting symptoms of indigestion. It is usually a sign of poor gut health and overeating and poorly functioning digestive system. Bloating causes swelling and water retention and this may make you look fat. In one of his recent posts on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho explains how many people confuse being fat with being bloated. While fat is referred to the accumulation of fat cells in the body because of a poor diet and lifestyle, bloating is referred to accumulation of fluids or gases in the body.
What are the causes of bloating?
Majority of the human body is made up of water (almost 75-80%), informs Luke. Water retention primarily occurs because of a poor lifestyle. Following are some reasons why you feel bloated all the time:
1. Sitting at one place for long periods of time can lead to water retention in the body. When you sit at one place for too long, it leads to poor circulation and pooling of blood in the specific area. This kind of water retention commonly occurs in older adults.
2. Lack of sleep can lead to hormonal imbalance. Women experience bloating before periods because of drop in oestrogen levels and rise in progesterone levels. Similarly, hormonal imbalance caused by lack of sleep can increase risks of bloating.
3. Overuse of medicines, antibiotics and taking medicines over-the-counter can increase risks of bloating.
4. Being chronically stressed can also be one of the reasons why you get bloated so easily.
5. Eating more salt than usual can increase chances of water retention and bloating. Sodium in salt has the tendency to bind to water molecules in order to facilitate proper functioning of the body processes. "But, too much sodium can retain extra water in order to balance itself as a molecule," says Luke.
6. Poor kidney health, heart disease and fatty liver can also be a cause of water retention and bloating.
7. High intake of processed foods or regular intake of junk food can increase intake of sodium, thus making you feel bloated.
How to deal with bloating?
The one effective way of dealing with bloating is by improving gut health. A healthy gut means proper digestion, less water retention, acidity, bloating and constipation. One effective way of improving gut health is by including more probiotics and prebiotics in your diet. Probiotics and prebiotics provide your gut with healthy bacteria which can improve gut flora and overall gut health. Following are other tips to deal with excessive bloating:
1. Be physically active
Regular exercise and being physically active can reduce your risks of bloating and indigestion. Try to move after every 45 minutes, set a goal of 10,000 steps every day and be active outside of your one hour workout.
2. Eat less salt
As mentioned above, high intake of salt can lead to water retention. Add as less salt to your food as possible. Use other ingredients and spices to add flavour to your food. Stay away from junk and processed food.
3. Eat more magnesium, vitamin B-6 and potassium
These nutrients can negative effect of sodium on the body. Vitamin B6 can help in balance oestrogen and progesterone hormones in the body, thus combating bloating. Magnesium rich foods include whole grains, cacao almonds and banana; potassium rich foods include banana, avocado, tomato, nuts and seeds; vitamin B-6 rich foods include potatoes, bananas and walnuts.
4. Stay well-hydrated
It's true. Being dehydrated can actually make your body hold on to the water. So no matter what, drink sufficient water every day in order to keep water retention and bloating at bay.
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
