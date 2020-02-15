ASK OUR EXPERTS

Eat Foods Rich In Resistant Starch For Better Gut Health: Know How They Work

Gut health tips: Resistant starch are present in foods with healthy carbs. These carbs do not cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels and can improve gut health. Read here to know it.
  Feb 15, 2020
3-Min Read
Gut health: Probiotics and prebiotics are popular for benefitting the gut

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Resistant starch rich foods can reduce blood sugar levels
  2. They are filling in nature and can reduce appetite
  3. Raw bananas and rice kanji are examples of foods rich in resistant starch

You need a healthy gut for better digestion and immunity. What's more is that the gut is connected to your brain. There are millions of nerves that connect your gut and brain. The gut and its microbes control inflammation and make many different compounds that can affect brain health. Depression, brain fog (not being able to think clearly), dull skin, hair fall, constipation, etc are all issues can be related to poor gut health. Apart from taking probiotics and prebiotics, there are other things that you can do to improve your gut health.

In a live session on Facebook, lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho talks about resistant starch and how they can help in improve gut health.

Luke explains that there are certain foods which contain these resistant starch. On consuming them, they directly reach the colon, ferments and feeds good bacteria in the colon, and improves gut health.


Foods with resistant starch can improve gut health

1. Soaked rice/rice kanji: Cook rice, soak the cooked rice in water over night. This rice water contains resistant starch that can help in improving your gut health.

2. Raw banana: Raw green bananas contain resistant starch that do not breakdown in stomach or your small intestine. These resistant starch directly reaches your large intestine and heals your gut.

3. Potato starch: Potatoes contain similar resistant starch that can help in healing the gut naturally.

Also read: Potatoes, Criticised But Should Be Included In Your Diet; Why You Need To Consume Potatoes

Other foods that are high in resistant starch

  • Oats
  • Whole grains
  • Beans and legumes
  • Cooked and cool potatoes

Luke says that eating probiotics and prebiotics alone will not improve gut health. In fact, you have to consume a healthy, balanced diet. Foods like lentils, legumes, whole grains, vegetables and fruits also contain these resistant starch in small amounts.

fdkfo558

Oats are rich in resistant starch that can improve gut health
Photo Credit: iStock

Other benefits of these resistant starch:

1. Regulates blood sugar levels: Resistant starch are present in foods with healthy carbs. These carbs do not cause a sudden spike in blood sugar levels.

2. They reduce appetite: Luke says that even 1 tbsp of resistant starch can keep you full for a long period of time. This can help in reducing appetite and even aid weight loss.

3. They improve insulin sensitivity: Insulin resistance occurs when your own cells don't respond to insulin. Resistant starch can improve insulin sensitivity and this is beneficial for diabetics and people with thyroid or PCOD.

Also read: Insulin Resistance: Causes, Symptoms And Prevention

4. They improve liver function: Resistant starch result in release of short-chain fatty acids. These get transferred to your liver and improve liver function.

5. They provide good bacteria to colon: Resistant starch provide good bacteria to colon. It improves pH balance and reduces inflammation on the lining of colon.

Apart from this, resistant starch can improve absorption of minerals and prevent constipation.

(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

