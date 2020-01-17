ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  Brain, Heart And Gut: The Many Ways Eating Walnuts Can Help You

Brain, Heart And Gut: The Many Ways Eating Walnuts Can Help You

Walnuts health benefits: Walnuts were already famous for being beneficial for brain health. Now, a new study has found that eating walnuts can benefit your heart and gut health as well. Read here to know everything.
  By: IANS  Updated: Jan 17, 2020 04:08 IST
2-Min Read
Brain, Heart And Gut: The Many Ways Eating Walnuts Can Help You

Eating walnuts can provide you with cardiovascular benefits

Walnuts may not just be a tasty snack, they may also promote good-for-your-gut bacteria, say researchers, adding that these 'good' bacteria could lead to better heart health.

The study, published in the Journal of Nutrition, suggests walnuts as a part of healthy diet may be a heart- and gut-healthy nut.

Additionally, those changes in gut bacteria were associated with improvements in some risk factors for heart disease.


RELATED STORIES
related

Eat Walnuts Daily: 10 Amazing Health Benefits You Cannot Afford To Miss; Know How Many Walnuts You Should Eat In A Day

Health benefit of walnuts: Walnuts are incredibly beneficial for the human body. It is advised to consume walnuts on daily basis. From heart health to better blood sugar levels. There are multiple health benefits of eating walnuts. Here are the reasons why you must eat walnuts daily.

related

Walnut Health Benefits: Weight Loss, Heart Health And Many More

Weight loss: We often get to hear about benefits of walnut and how it helps our body. But ever wondered how the super nut actually works? Read here to know how walnuts benefit your health, when you add the same in your diet.

"Substantial evidence shows that small improvements in diet greatly benefit health. Eating two to three ounces of walnuts a day as part of a healthy diet could be a good way to improve gut health and reduce the risk of heart disease," said study researcher Kristina Petersen from Penn State University in the US.

According to the researchers, another research has found that changes to the bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract -- also known as the gut microbiome -- may help explain the cardiovascular benefits of walnuts.

For the study, the researchers recruited 42 participants with overweight or obesity who were between the ages of 30 and 65.

Before the study began, participants were placed on an average American diet for two weeks.

After this "run-in" diet, the participants were randomly assigned to one of three study diets, all of which included less saturated fat than the run-in diet.

The diets included one that incorporated whole walnuts, one that included the same amount of alpha-linolenic acid (ALA) and polyunsaturated fatty acids without walnuts, and one that partially substituted oleic acid (another fatty acid) for the same amount of ALA found in walnuts, without any walnuts.

In all three diets, walnuts or vegetable oils replaced saturated fat, and all participants followed each diet for six weeks with a break between diet periods.

To analyse the bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract, the researchers collected fecal samples 72 hours before the participants finished the run-in diet and each of the three study diet periods.

"The walnut diet enriched a number of gut bacteria that have been associated with health benefits in the past," Petersen said.

"One of those is Roseburia, which has been associated with protection of the gut lining. We also saw enrichment in Eubacteria eligens and Butyricicoccus," Petersen added.

The researchers also found that after the walnut diet, there were significant associations between changes in gut bacteria and risk factors for heart disease.

According to the study, Eubacterium eligens was inversely associated with changes in several different measures of blood pressure, suggesting that greater numbers of Eubacterium eligens was associated with greater reductions in those risk factors.



(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored By Essilor
 Sponsored

Better Health With Better Eye Care

 

Home Remedies

Change Of Weather May Have Increased Congestion: Try These 4 Home Remedies For Immediate Relief
Change Of Weather May Have Increased Congestion: Try These 4 Home Remedies For Immediate Relief

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Drink Low-Fat, Not High-Fat Milk To Age Slowly, New Study Finds

How A Gut Infection May Produce Chronic Symptoms: Tips To Take Care Of Your Gut Health

Cut Down On Aluminium Intake, Use Of Aluminium Foil To Reduce Health Risks: Says Latest Research

Diabetics, Good News! New Insulin For Improved Treatment Of Diabetes Developed By Researchers

Persistent Sexual Arousal In Women Can Be A Neurological Problem: Study

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases