Doctor Gives Precautionary Tips To Reduce Risk Of Disease In Monsoon
In an Instagram video, Doctor Vishakha shared easy ways to protect yourself from monsoon-related diseases.
Keeping your surroundings clean helps to cut down on mosquito breeding areas
After the brutal heat, people wait for the Monsoon season and how. Even though it feels refreshing, the arrival of the rains might bring several illnesses and infections that could endanger your family's health. The good news is that, if you take the appropriate precautions, you may easily stay healthy during these months. In a video shared on Instagram, doctor Vishakha addressed people's concerns about the monsoon ailments and discussed ways through which you can keep yourself safe through the season.
She said, "We are halfway into the monsoon and we are seeing so many gastro and monsoon diseases at the clinic. These are some of the common tips that I give my patients and I would like you to follow them too. 1. Make sure there is no stagnant water in plants or any of the buckets or any other place surrounding your house as stagnant water is a breeding spot for mosquitoes, dengue as well as malaria. 2. Make sure you are not eating food from the street. This is not the time of the year that you need to experiment with what you eat. 3. Make sure you have filtered water and not tap water. 4. Make sure to apply sunscreen. Most of us think cause it's cloudy there is no need to use sunscreen but the fact is that you are still going to get sunburned if you don't use it."
The caption read, "Afraid of the monsoon affecting your health adversely? Well, you should. From gastroenteritis to sunburns, the entire spectrum of conditions are on the rise. Following basic principles of hygiene, refraining from cold street food, eliminating stagnant water, and even wearing sunscreen can protect you from most monsoon ailments. Stay well!"
Look at her post:
Here are some other additional precautions you can take to reduce the risk of dengue
1. Put on protective clothing
Wearing shoes, socks and full pants can reduce the amount of flesh exposed to mosquito bites. Make sure you have enough coverage when you're outside, especially in the early morning and late afternoon when mosquito activity is at its highest. You may significantly lessen the amount of bites you experience by taking this one easy step.
2. Maintain a clean environment
Keeping your surroundings clean helps to cut down on mosquito breeding areas. To stop water buildup, dispose of trash correctly and clean gutters regularly. Keeping your neighbourhood and surroundings clean will also lower your chance of contracting dengue.
3. Use mosquito repellents
Applying mosquito repellents on clothing and exposed skin effectively lowers the chance of contracting dengue. Use interior repellents such as electric vapour mats or mosquito coils for added protection.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
