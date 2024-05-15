Summer: 10 Reasons Why We Should Apply Sunscreen Daily
Applying sunscreen daily is crucial for maintaining healthy skin and preventing a range of skin-related issues. In this article, we share a list of reasons why it is essential for you to apply sunscreen daily.
Here are some reasons why we should apply sunscreen daily:
1. Prevents skin cancer
Ultraviolet (UV) radiation from the sun can damage the DNA in skin cells, leading to mutations that can cause skin cancer, including melanoma, basal cell carcinoma, and squamous cell carcinoma. Daily use of sunscreen reduces exposure to harmful UV rays, significantly lowering the risk of developing skin cancer.
2. Reduces risk of sunburn
UVB rays cause sunburn by damaging the outer layers of the skin, leading to redness, pain, and inflammation. Sunscreen acts as a barrier, absorbing or reflecting UV rays, thereby preventing the skin from burning and reducing the risk of immediate discomfort and long-term damage.
3. Prevents premature ageing
UVA rays penetrate deep into the skin, breaking down collagen and elastin fibres, which results in wrinkles, fine lines, and sagging skin. Regular use of sunscreen helps maintain the skin's structural integrity, keeping it youthful and reducing signs of aging.
4. Reduces hyperpigmentation
UV radiation stimulates melanocytes to produce more melanin, leading to dark spots, freckles, and uneven skin tone. Sunscreen helps prevent these UV-induced changes in pigmentation, maintaining an even skin tone.
5. Prevents sun-induced allergies
Some people develop allergic reactions, such as polymorphous light eruption (PMLE), when their skin is exposed to sunlight. By blocking UV rays, sunscreen can help prevent these allergic reactions, reducing discomfort and skin issues.
6. Protects against environmental damage
UV radiation can cause the release of free radicals, which damage skin cells and contribute to oxidative stress. Sunscreen with antioxidants can neutralise free radicals, protecting the skin from environmental pollutants and preventing damage.
7. Maintains overall skin health
Prolonged sun exposure can weaken the skin's barrier function, leading to dryness, irritation, and other skin conditions. Sunscreen helps maintain the skin's natural moisture balance and barrier function, ensuring it remains healthy and resilient.
8. Prevents photodermatoses
Certain skin conditions, such as actinic prurigo or solar urticaria, are triggered or worsened by UV exposure. Daily application of sunscreen can help manage and prevent flare-ups of these photosensitive conditions.
9. Reduces the risk of heat-induced skin conditions
Intense heat from sun exposure can lead to conditions like heat rash or aggravate rosacea. Sunscreen can protect against some of the harmful effects of heat on the skin, minimising the risk of these conditions.
10. Enhances effectiveness of skincare products
Many skincare products, especially those containing active ingredients like retinoids and AHAs, can make the skin more sensitive to the sun. Using sunscreen daily ensures that these products work effectively without increasing the risk of sun damage.
By applying sunscreen daily, we can protect our skin from both immediate and long-term damage, ensuring it remains healthy, youthful, and free from severe conditions like skin cancer.
