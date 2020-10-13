Caffeine Addiction: How Much Coffee Is Too Much? Know Here
A large population drinks coffee regularly and many are addicted to it as well. For some it is an important part of the breakfast while others enjoy it with evening snacks. Many also grab a cup of coffee when they are stressed. But have you ever focused on how much coffee you drink in a day? Coffee increases your caffeine consumption throughout the day. Too much caffeine is harmful to your health in several possible ways. Therefore, it is important to keep a check on the number of cups you are drinking in a day. In this article you will understand how much coffee you should be drinking in day and what are the side effects of consuming too much caffeine.
How much coffee you should be drinking?
Dr. Kiranmayi Addu who is a dietician explains, "One standard cup of coffee, contain approximately 75 mg of caffeine. Healthy adults, with no medical issues, can consume up to 300 to 400 mg of caffeine which is approximately 4 cups of coffee in a day, without any adverse effects."
Consuming caffeine in excess can make it hard for you to fall asleep, cause digestive issues, increase stress and much more. Dr. Prerna Agarwal further adds to the the side effects of drinking too much coffee,
1) Caffeine stimulates adrenal glands which release adrenaline that makes the body feels energetic and alert but for people who are already suffering from anxiety, it may worsen the condition and make him/her feel more agitated and irritable.
2) Increased caffeine consumption negatively impacts sleep quality as it leads to increased production of serotine, dopamine and adrenaline which keeps you awake even though your body may need rest.
3) It may lead to stomach upset, nausea, vomiting or acidity.
4) Increased consumption everyday leads to addiction which causes psychological or physical withdrawal symptoms.
5) Caffeine seems to raise blood pressure and heart rate when consumed at high doses.
6) High intake in pregnancy has been linked to an increased risk of miscarriage, premature birth, and low birth weight.
7) It increases calcium excretion in urine, which might weaken bones.
8) Postmenopausal women who have an inherited condition that keeps them from processing vitamin D normally, should be especially cautious when using caffeine.
(Dr. Kiranmayi Addu, Chief Clinical Dietician, Apollo Cradle, Hyderabad)
(Dr. Prerna is a MBBS at Apollo Diagnostics)
