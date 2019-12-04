ASK OUR EXPERTS

Home »  Living Healthy »  Are You Drinking Too Much Coffee? Replace Coffee With These Healthy Options

Are You Drinking Too Much Coffee? Replace Coffee With These Healthy Options

Are you addicted to your cup of coffee? There are many health issues associated with too much consumption of caffeine. Drinking too much coffee can affect your health in various ways. Here are some healthy choices which you can choose instead of coffee.
  By: Varsha Vats  Updated: Dec 4, 2019 10:56 IST
3-Min Read
You can choose various healthy drinks instead of coffee

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. You should avoid drinking too much coffee
  2. There are many health issues associated with too much coffee consumption
  3. Limit your coffee intake in a day

Is a cup of coffee the first thing you need to start your day? Then you again sip many cups of coffee in a day. Some times to fight stress or sleepy mood in between the day. Some people are so addicted to coffee that they cannot start your day without coffee and need more coffee throughout the day. With every cup, you add more caffeine to your diet. Too much consumption of caffeine is also associated with many health issues. Too much caffeine consumption can lead to anxiety and even result in sleeplessness. One may also suffer from digestive issues, constant fatigue and high blood pressure. To avoid all these health hazards and strong addiction you can replace coffee with some healthy alternatives. Here are some options which you can choose from.

Healthy alternates to replace coffee


1. Green Tea

Green tea is loaded with health benefits. It is widely used for various purposes especially weight loss. Green tea is loaded with antioxidants. It is considered as one of the healthiest beverages. You can replace your morning coffee with green tea. You can also choose sip green tea in between the day. It will make you feel fresh. But just like coffee overconsumption of green tea can be harmful to your health. You can drink up to three cups of green tea in a day; do not over consume it.

dfba7pho

Green tea can help you relax your mind and body
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Smoothie

A smoothie can be a perfect part of your breakfast. It is filling as well as healthy. A smoothie can keep you full for longer and make you consume fewer calories at lunch. You can prepare smoothies with your favourite fruit which will provide you many health benefits. You can also add protein powder (in restricted quantity) to your smoothie to increase your protein intake.

Also read: Healthy Post-Workout Protein Shakes You Can Prepare At Home

3. Turmeric milk

Turmeric has been used for medicinal properties since ages. Ayurveda also suggests consumption of turmeric to fight various health issues. Turmeric milk is a great way to add turmeric to your diet. All you need to do is start by adding half a teaspoon of turmeric into milk and boil the mixture. You can later add honey according to taste.

jj59m4kg

Turmeric milk can help you fight inflammation and many other health conditions naturally
Photo Credit: iStock

Also read: Turmeric Milk: Reasons Why You Should Be Drinking Golden Milk; Method To Prepare It

4. Apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar is also a healthy choice to start your morning with. It is also consumed for weight loss. But a small amount of apple cider vinegar can be a part of your morning rituals. Do not over-consume it. You can also add around one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar to your green tea or to a large cup of warm water.

Also read: Different Drinks You Can Prepare With Apple Cider Vinegar To Lose Weight Effectively

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

