Do Not Miss These Amazing Health Benefits Of Drinking Garlic Tea; Learn The Method To Prepare
Garlic is often consumed raw on an empty stomach. Here's another interesting way to consume garlic! It can be used to prepare tea. Garlic tea is loaded with several health benefits. Know the method to prepare this tea.
Try garlic tea to fight the various health issues naturally
HIGHLIGHTS
- Garlic tea can offer you several health benefits
- You can prepare garlic tea at home with simple method
- It can help you fight digestive disorders
Garlic is used to add extra flavour to your food. It is a part of almond every Indian kitchen. Garlic is loaded with several health benefits. It is advised to add garlic to several foods to add the goodness of garlic to your recipe. Garlic is also consumed raw on an empty stomach with a large glass of water. This simple practice is a solution to several health issues. Here's another interesting way to consume garlic! It can be used to prepare tea. Herbal teas are loaded with medicinal properties. Garlic tea is a healthy beverage that can be a part of your routine. Read on to know the benefits of garlic tea and the method to prepare it.
Health benefits of garlic tea
1. Drinking garlic tea on an empty stomach can boost metabolism as well as improves your digestive health.
2. Garlic tea can also help you reduce the risk of heart diseases and promotes healthy blood circulation.
3. It also helps in detoxification. Drinking garlic tea can help you remove toxins from your body.
4. Garlic tea also supports weight loss. It can suppress appetite and make you eat less. This tea also supports the fat burning process which can aid in weight loss.
5. You can fight various health issues and the risk of several diseases with garlic tea as it can boost immunity.
6. This tea works wonders for those with poor cholesterol. It can help you maintain healthy cholesterol levels and reduce the risk of diseases linked with it.
7. You may also experience controlled blood sugar levels with the help of garlic tea.
Also read: This Is The Right Way To Eat Garlic For Weight Loss, High Blood Pressure
Method to prepare garlic tea
You can prepare garlic tea with some simple methods. Take around three cups of water and allow it to boil. Take 3-4 garlic cloves and cut it into slices. Add the garlic slices to boiling water and allow it to boil for few minutes. Remove from heat and strain the tea. Add some lemon juice and honey to it. You can also add some grated ginger to the water when boiling. You can also store this tea use it throughout the day after reheating.
Also read: Can Garlic Help You Lose Weight? You Will Be Surprised To Know The Answer!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.