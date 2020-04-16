ASK OUR EXPERTS

Do Not Miss These Amazing Health And Beauty Benefits Of Fenugreek Seeds

From weight loss to better hair health fenugreek seeds can be used for various purposes. These seeds also contain protein, carbs, iron and magnesium. Read here to know some health benefits of fenugreek seeds.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 16, 2020 06:50 IST
2-Min Read
Do Not Miss These Amazing Health And Beauty Benefits Of Fenugreek Seeds

Fenugreek seeds can help in weight loss

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Fenugreek seeds can boost digestion
  2. You can promote hair growth with fenugreek seeds
  3. It is used in preparation of various foods

Several spices are loaded with medicinal properties and health benefits. Spices and herbs have been in use since ancient times to fight various health ailments. Fenugreek seeds are also commonly used to prepare different foods. Many don't know the different uses of these seeds. From weight loss to better hair health fenugreek seeds can be used for various purposes. These seeds can be soaked to use in different ways. Fenugreek seeds contain high amount of fibre. These seeds also contain protein, carbs, iron and magnesium. Below are some reasons why you should use fenugreek seeds.

Fenugreek seeds: Health benefits and uses


1. Promotes weight loss

Fenugreek seeds promote weight loss. These seeds are high in fibre. For weight loss, you can soak around four tablespoons of fenugreek seeds and keep it overnight. In morning strain the mixture and drink this mixture ad first thing in the morning. It will promote fullness and make you consume fewer calories.

7b59f138

Fenugreek seeds can promote weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Diabetes-friendly

Fenugreek seeds are also good for diabetics. These can help control blood sugar levels. Fenugreek can also help control cholesterol and improve insulin function.

Also read: 5 Diabetes-Friendly Snacks That Can Help You Beat Hunger Pangs

3. Loaded with beauty benefits

Fenugreek seeds are beneficial for both your hair and skin. Fenugreek seeds can be used to prepare hair mask which can promote a healthy scalp as well as promote hair growth. These seeds can also promote skin health, treat acne and leave an anti-ageing effect.

40q8g11

Prepare hair mask with fenugreek seeds for better hair growth
Photo Credit: iStock

4. Helps relieve digestive issues

You can fight different digestive issues with fenugreek consumption. Adding these seeds to your diet can help get rid of an upset stomach and diarrhoea. You can add fenugreek seeds to different recipes you prepare.

Also read: Top 6 Home Remedies That Can Help Speed Up Your Digestion

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Home Remedies

Skincare Tips: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems
Skincare Tips: Prepare This Face Pack With Just Three Ingredients To Fight Different Skin Problems

FAQ

Read More»

