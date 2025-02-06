Do Not Miss These Impressive Health Benefits Of Fenugreek
Fenugreek seeds contain a significant amount of protein, fibre, vitamins (particularly B vitamins) and minerals such as iron, magnesium and manganese.
Fenugreek or methi is commonly used in Indian dishes. It is now also taken as a supplement. Fenugreek seeds, derived from the Trigonella foenum-graecum plant, can offer numerous health benefits. These seeds are well-packed with essential nutrients and can help manage several health conditions naturally. Here's a list of some notable health benefits of consuming fenugreek seeds.
Health benefits of fenugreek
Highly nutritious
Help manage diabetes
Studies have shown that fenugreek may improve insulin sensitivity, making it particularly beneficial for individuals with diabetes. The soluble fibre in fenugreek can slow down the absorption of carbohydrates, reducing spikes in blood sugar levels after meals.
Lowers cholesterol
Fenugreek seeds may help reduce triglyceride levels and raise HDL (good cholesterol). This cholesterol-regulating effect helps improve overall heart health.
Improves digestion
The high fibre content of fenugreek aids digestion, helping to prevent constipation and promote a healthy gut.
Weight management
Fenugreek may help you lose weight. The fiber content promotes a feeling of fullness, which can help reduce overall calorie intake. Some studies suggest that fenugreek can also boost metabolism, further supporting weight loss.
Anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects
The seeds also possess anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, which play a vital role in combating oxidative stress in the body.
Incorporating these seeds into your diet can be a simple yet effective way to boost overall health and well-being.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
