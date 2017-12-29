Do Glucosamine Supplements Work For Arthritis?
Glucosamine supplements have been proved to be an effective treatment for arthritis, a condition which is difficult to cure.
Glucosamine is a naturally produced amino sugar in the body
A naturally produced amino sugar in the body, glucosamine is been used as a dietary supplement for the treatment of arthritis. The degenerative disease which causes pain and stiffness in joints, gets worse with age and there is not much that medicines can do. Along with causing difficulty in walking, arthritis causes immense joint pain and even disability. While there is no possible cure for arthritis, one can only work towards slowing it down and making it less severe. And glucosamine supplements have been proved to be an effective treatment for arthritis.
Supplements of glucosamine are available in the form drink mixes, capsules, soft gels or tablets. Scientists are of the belief that glucosamine supplements help in protecting cartilage inside joints. Also, they help in reducing inflammation, which is the major reason for breakdown of cartilage in arthritis patients.
How effective are glucosamine supplements?
Effectiveness of supplements of glucosamine has been a debatable topic.
Osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis are the two most common kinds of arthritis.
Some studies claim that glucosamine might be helpful in easing pain in the joints and its symptoms in osteoarthritis patients over time. However, there is a possibility that these studies were industry-influenced. At present, there are no long-term and large studies that can give a positive stance on the impact of glucosamine in osteoarthritis patients. There are researchers who believe that glucosamine supplements are clinically irrelevant.
Rheumatoid arthritis, on the other hand, is less common than osteoarthritis and is a condition in which the immune system attacks the joints. Rheumatoid arthritis is not caused because of day-to-day wear and tear. It is said that scientists have assumed that glucosamine supplements have no effect on patients suffering from rheumatoid arthritis. Nonetheless, there is still limited evidence which states that glucosamine hydrochloride may improve the condition of rheumatoid arthritis patients.
Have the right dosage of glucosamine
Arthritis patients are suggested to consume supplement of glucosamine with meals for 3 times in a day. A total of 1500 mgs of glucosamine should be consumed in one day. Additionally, there have been no serious side effects reported of glucosamine supplements.
Choose the glucosamine supplement wisely
Experts suggest that one must opt for the supplement which is in sulfate form rather than the one which is in hydrochloride form. Also, chose the supplements only after carefully running a quality check of the product.
