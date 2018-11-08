If You Have Overdone Diwali Festivities, This 'At Home' Workout By Kayla Itsines Is All You Need: Post-Diwali Detox Tips
In the name of weight loss or post-Diwali detox, avoid going on crash diets or detox diets which are restrictive of essential nutrients. Read below to know about Kayla Itsines' At home workout for the perfect Diwali detox.
Resuming exercise is a great way for post-Diwali detox
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid going on crash diets for post Diwali detox
- It is the best to get back to normal routine at the earliest
- Exercising can be a great way to detox after Diwali celebrations
If you have been worrying about the calories you have consumed as part of Diwali festivities, then don't worry as we have this sorted for you! The idea behind getting back to routine after Diwali festivities is to quickly resume your normal life, start exercising and eat your meals in the usual way you do. In the name of weight loss or post-Diwali detox, avoid going on crash diets or detox diets which are restrictive of essential nutrients. In this article, we talk about celebrity fitness trainer Kayla Itsines' At home workout.
How to get back to routine after Diwali festivities: Post Diwali Detox Tips
Following are the exercises included in Kayla Itsines at home workout:
1. X squat 12 reps
2. Static lunge 20 reps
3. Commando 16 reps
4. Lay down push-up 8 reps
5. X crunch 16 reps
6. Single leg bent leg raise 16 raise
Know that none of these exercises requires jumping, you simply need to do them with the right technique. The workout routine involves 2 leg, 2 arms and 2 abs exercises. Watch video to see how every exercise is done. This workout routine requires no equipment and can be done anytime, anywhere.
If you have loaded up a bit too much on sweets, fried food and even alcohol this Diwali, it is the best that you get back to exercising and eating early at the earliest.
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar says that gulkand, ghee and foods like sweet potato and jimikand can also help in post-Diwali detox. Read here to know top 3 tips for an effective post-Diwali detox.
