Puffy Eyes? Follow These Two Simple Steps Every Morning To Reduce Puffiness Effectively
Puffy eyes can be reduced with simple remedies, if not related to some medical condition. Here are two simple exercises you can try every morning to reduce puffiness effectively.
Fluid retention can lead to puffiness around the eyes
- Too much salt intake can increase fluid retention
- A healthy sleep schedule can help you prevent puffy eyes
- Cold compress also help get rid of puffy eyes
Puffiness around the eyes is a common problem. It is usually temporary and can be managed with simple home remedies. Making some lifestyle changes can also help you deal with puffy eyes effectively. Fluid retention, poor sleep schedule, unhealthy diet, crying and many other factors are responsible for under-eye puffiness. You might have heard of remedies like frozen tea bags, frozen spoons and cold compress. In this article, here's another effective remedy you can try. Dr. Rashmi Shetty, who is a celeb dermatologist, shared two simple exercises you can perform each morning to get rid of puffy eyes.
Ways to get rid of puffy eyes
In the video, Dr. Shetty can be seen performing two simple exercises-
1. Close your eyes tight and open wide: That acts as a pump to all the lymphatic fluid that's collected around your eyes.
2. Pump with hands: If there is more retention, place cup your hands on your eyes and pump with your hand. It will help pull out the fluid and give you fresh-looking eyes.
Other tips that can help reduce puffiness are-
Get enough sleep- A healthy sleep schedule can help you prevent puffy eyes. For better sleep, you should avoid caffeine a few hours before bed. You should also restrict the use of gadgets before sleeping.
Consume less salt- Eating too much salt can add to water retention and may lead to water retention. Control your salt intake especially during the second half of the day.
"Fluid retentions or fat could be the two possible reasons behind puffy eyes. The fluid is easy to take care of, to an extent at home. But you should consult your doctor to make sure there are no medical reasons like hormonal imbalance, that is making your eyes puffy," Dr. Shetty writes in her post.
(Dr. Rashmi Shetty is a Celebrity Dermatologist, International Faculty, Author and Expert in Aesthetics at Mumbai and Hyderabad)
