Is Walking Enough For Weight Loss? Let's Find Out
Regular walking improves blood circulation, strengthens the heart, improves mental health and boosts bone and joint health.
Regular walking can elevate your metabolism
Walking is a simple yet effective exercise that is beneficial to your health in more ways than one. Walking requires no special equipment. Regular walking improves blood circulation, strengthens the heart, improves mental health, boosts bone and joint health, enhances sleep quality and supports healthy digestion.
Walking can also you lose weight. It helps you burn calories, develop lean muscles and reduce belly fat. But can walking alone help you shed kilos? Let's find out.
How walking helps you lose weight
1. Burns calories
Burn more calories than you consume for effective weight loss. Walking burns calories, however, the number of calories you burn may vary based on your speed, body weight and duration of the walk.
2. Boosts metabolism
Regular walking can elevate your metabolism. A faster metabolism means your body burns more calories even at rest, aiding in weight loss.
3. Sustainable
Walking is a low-impact exercise that can be easily incorporated into daily routines. So, if you are not a big fan of intense workouts, walking is the right choice for you.
4. Preserves lean muscles
You lose muscle mass when you cut calories and lose weight. Walking helps you preserve lean muscle when trying to lose weight. Additionally, regular exercise helps reduce age-related muscle loss and can help you function in later years.
5. Reduces stress
Exercise, including walking, helps reduce stress. Uncontrolled stress can trigger cravings and contribute to excess calorie consumption.
Walking is a great form of physical activity that can help you stay fit and healthy. However, several factors affect the amount of weight you'll lose.
A combination of physical activity and cutting calories work effectively in reducing body weight. Therefore, in addition to walking, you must make necessary changes to your diet.
Here's how you can maximize the benefits of walking for weight loss and your overall health:
- Walk for a longer duration to increase overall calorie expenditure.
- Walk on an incline terrain which requires more effort, helping you burn more calories
- Focus on maintaining good posture and engaging your core muscles while you walk.
- Walk briskly to burn more calories
- Incorporate short exercise intervals
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
