Dengue Explosion: Pediatric Cases On The Rise In Tamil Nadu
Where overall number of dengue cases and people suspiciously affected with fever are on the rise, a chunk of the patients are children.
TN witnesses an increased number of pediatric dengue cases
HIGHLIGHTS
- Pediatric dengue cases in Chennais government hospitals are on the rise
- 11500 dengue cases have been witnessed by the state of Tamil Nadu
- However, doctors say that the situation is under control
Chennai: After three kids succumbed to dengue last month, pediatric cases in Chennai's government hospitals are on the rise. Where overall number of dengue cases and people suspiciously affected with fever are on the rise, a chunk of the patients are children. Outpatients at ICH (Institute of Child Health) cross the 500 mark and out of the 212 children admitted, over 25 of them are dengue positive. The Stanley Medical College witnessed 366 outpatients with over 213 pediatric cases. Total number of pediatric fever patients admitted in KMC is 55 and dengue positive cases are 8 children of 12.
Also read: Can Giloy Help Prevent And Treat Dengue: Know The Facts
"Brain fever and haemorrhagic fever are prime diseases affecting children currently. Seasonal changes coupled with dengue prevalence have increased number of paediatric cases, as some children are born with low immunity and are critical to handle. Though late diagnosis is one reason for dengue deaths in children, some of them seeking treatment in private hospitals are referred very late," said dead of ICH, Dr Ravichandran.
"Diagnosis is delayed for children as they cannot identify the symptoms and report it immediately. Parents should look out for symptoms like if a child refuses to accept oral fluids or is vomiting along with abdominal pain and joint pain, a doctor should be immediately consulted," said Dr P Vasanthamani, dean, Kilpauk Medical College.
At present, 11500 dengue cases have been witnessed by the state of Tamil Nadu and the past month witnessed a spiked number of pediatric deaths. Doctors say that the situation is under control. However, statistics reveal viral fever cases have increased as compared to last year.
DMK MP Kanimozhi says that the government has been suppressing the truth about the situation and the reality of the prevalence and fatalities caused by this deadly virus in the state of TN.
She also claimed that the state government is not ready to accept the reality of the current situation, "The government has not revealed the exact figures on the loss of lives. They want to suppress the truth."
While speaking to reported at the Coimbatore airport on Sunday, she said that in many places women and children have been greatly affected by dengue. She also added that lack of transparency in AIADMK is a major cause to blame for the death of late CM Jayalalitha.