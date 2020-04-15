Dandruff Control: Know The Causes And Most Effective Time-Tested Remedies
Dandruff control: Maintaining hygiene, regularly brushing your hair and massaging scalp with coconut and mustard oil are some effective remedies for reducing dandruff.
Dandruff can be the result of poor diet, chronic stress and fatigue
HIGHLIGHTS
- Avoid using harsh shampoos
- Wash your hair regularly with oil-based shampoo
- Massage your scalp with coconut oil or mustard oil for effective results
Hair care tips: Dandruff is a common problem which can occur to children and adults. It is a condition of the scalp which results in a flaky skin. Dandruff causes itching. Some people experience dandruff seasonally, while others get dandruff nearly all the time. Lifestyle coach Luke Coutinho recently went live on Facebook to talk about ways to reduce dandruff and keep it away.
According to Coutinho, dandruff is a symptom of improper nutrition. Sebacious glands, which are present in the base of every hair follicle, produce oil which is known as sebum. "This oil produces medium chain fatty acids, which helps in keeping your scalp clean. It also plays the role of fighting bacterial and infections," says Coutinho while adding that dandruff can be either fungal or bacterial.'
Also read: Not Just Face, Your Scalp Needs Exfoliation Too: Here's Everything You Need To Know About Scalp Scrubbing
Causes of dandruff
1. Poor diet
If your diet includes sugary and processed foods, and lacks sufficient nutritious and wholesome foods, then it may be the reason why you have dandruff. Make sure your diet includes fresh fruits, vegetables, whole grains, lentils, legumes, nuts and seeds amongst others.
2. Stress
Chronic stress can also be the reason why you have dandruff. Symptoms of stress have been shown to aggravate dandruff. Work on managing your stress levels and it may help in reducing it.
3. Harsh shampoos
Washing your hair with shampoos with harmful chemicals can rob your scalp of sebum, resulting in dandruff. Consult your dermatologist to find out which shampoo suits your scalp and it may help in reducing dandruff.
4. Extreme fatigue
Extreme fatigue and exhaustion can prevent your dandruff from getting better, says Coutinho.
Also read: Want Healthy, Glowing Hair? Take Care Of Your Scalp First!
How to prevent dandruff?
1. Get a massage with hair oil. A thorough massage with coconut oil can improve blood circulation in your scalp and can also help in reducing dandruff. Repeat 2-3 times a week for effective results.
2. Brush your hair every day. Do not skip it. It improves blood circulation in your scalp and can reduce dandruff. Make sure you use a soft brush.
3. Apple cider vinegar and water can also be an effective remedy. Take 2 tbsp each of these, mix them. Soak cotton in the mixture and massage gently on your scalp. Let it stay for 20 minutes and then wash with a gentle oil-based shampoo. Repeat 2-3 times a week for results.
4. Soak fenugreek seeds overnight. Grind them in a mixer with some water. It will result in a paste. Apply it all over your scalp, let it stay for 15-20 minutes and wash. Repeat 2-3 times for good results.
5. You can also use a mixture of fenugreek powder (2 tbsp) and mustard oil (4 tbsp). Apply it on your scalp and may help in reducing dandruff.
6. Rub lemon juice on your scalp. Let it stay for 15 to 20 minutes and wash. Regular application can reduce dandruff effectively.
7. Boil curry leaves (a handful) in a cup of coconut oil. Boil it till coconut oil becomes darker. Massage with this oil 2-3 times to reduce dandruff.
Also read: Hair Growth: Curry Leaves: Simple Methods To Use These Amazing Leaves To Control Hair Fall
(Luke Coutinho, Holistic Lifestyle Coach - Integrative Medicine)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.