Want Healthy, Glowing Hair? Take Care Of Your Scalp First!

Hair care tips: Do you take care of your scalp health as much as you take care of your hair? Well, you will be surprised to know that taking care of scalp health is as important as taking care of your hair health. Having a healthy scalp is the first step towards having healthy and lustrous hair. Gone are the days when scalp was ignored and only hair were was nourished and taken care of. The scalp is an extension of the face. It contains a high number of sebaceous glands, sweat glands and hair follicles and needs to be taken care of.
Following are some tips that you need to follow for if you want a well-nourished scalp:
1. Scalp care includes good cleansing and moisturising. You should keep the scalp clean by regularly cleansing with the right shampoo, followed by hydrating the scalp and hair with a moisturising scalp-compatible mask.
2. Remember that excess cleansing of scalp is also harmful. It washes away natural oils from the scalp.
3. Massaging of scalp with hair oil is very important. It moisturises the scalp and helps improving blood circulation in the scalp. Coconut oil, amla oil, almond oil and mustard oil are a few effective oils for hair and scalp health.
4. Excess flakiness, dandruff, itchy, red and inflamed scalp skin should not be ignored. It needs to be dealt with specific treatment. I always recommend a visit to your dermatologist to understand and manage the scalp concern before choosing the type of shampoo and hair products
5. Hair offers protection to the scalp. In case you have to be outdoors for a long time in the sun, wear a scarf or a hat to protect scalp and hair from damage.
6. Protect your hair and scalp from heat and chemical-based hair styling. Use heat protecting formulations (sprays or serums) to protect the hair from blow-dryers and styling irons.
7. Consume a healthy diet. What you eat will directly be reflected on your hair and skin. Make sure you consume a balanced diet including all food groups for healthy hair and scalp.
Overall, you should keep the scalp clean and moisturised. Deep cleanse once a fortnight, use a specialised treatment if required. Use a scalp serum to take care of scalp health. The key to healthy hair is a healthy scalp.
(Article by Dr. Sangeeta Velaskar, Director - Medical and R&D at Kaya Limited)
