Cucumber Health Benefits: Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Cucumber This Summer

Cucumber Health Benefits: Reasons Why You Should Be Eating Cucumber This Summer

Cucumber health benefits: Cucumber is also loaded with water with zero fat. Almost 96 percent of a cucumber is water. It also contains several beneficial components that you cannot afford to miss.
  Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Apr 29, 2020
2-Min Read
Cucumber can keep you hydrated

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Cucumber can keep you hydrated
  2. It also supports weight loss
  3. Cucumber is also good for your skin

Summers mean more water intake and a variety of fruits. To stay hydrated you need to consume more water or fruits and vegetables with high water content. Cucumber is also loaded with water with zero fat. Almost 96 percent of a cucumber is water. It also contains several beneficial components that you cannot afford to miss. Cucumber can be a perfect snack to beat hunger pangs healthily. You can also eat as a salad with lunch and dinner. Cucumbers contain fibre, protein, vitamin C, carbs, vitamin K, potassium and much more. Here are some why you should eat more cucumber this summer and how.

Health benefits of cucumber you must know


1. It can help in weight loss

Cucumber contains zero fat. It contains fibre which can keep you full for longer. Cucumber is also low in calories. You can eat plenty of cucumber throughout the day. It can be a part of your salad. You can add cucumber to your meals; it will make you fewer calories.

v909k7co

Cucumber supports weight loss
Photo Credit: iStock

2. Keeps you hydrated

Drinking enough water is essential for the human body to function properly. In summers you need more water as you lose more water. Around 96 percent of cucumber is water. Along with drinking enough water, you can add fruits and vegetables loaded with water to your diet.

Also read: 4 Ways You Can Use Cucumber For Weight Loss

3. Good for cardiovascular health

Cucumber is good for your heart health as well. Fibre can help manage cholesterol which is a risk factor for heart disease. Adding cucumber to your diet wit minimum sodium consumption and other activities to control heart disease risk can give effective results.

Also read: How Cucumber Juice Can Help Melt Belly Fat

4. Many control blood sugar levels

Diabetics can also consume cucumber. According to studies, cucumber does not affect blood sugar levels negatively and can also reduce oxidative stress that helps in controlling the risk of diabetes and diabetes complications.

hheh67vo

Diabetics can also consume cucumber
Photo Credit: iStock

How to consume cucumber?

You can consume cucumber at any time of the day. It can be a part of your salad or an evening snack. Cucumber can also be used to prepare refreshing drinks with mint, lemon and other ingredients.

Also read: Say Goodbye To Skin Problems With Cucumber; These Are The Simplest Methods To Use

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

Myths About The Side Effects Of Sugar Free That One Must Not Believe

 

Skincare Tips: Here's How You Can Use Potato Juice To Fight Dark Spots

