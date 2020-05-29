Cucumber And Mint Leaves: Know Why You Must Try This Combination This Summer
Summer diet: Drinking enough water to ensure proper hydration in summer. Other than water some fruits, vegetables and herbs might also help you fight the increased temperature. Cucumber and mints leaves can help you stay cool in summer. Here's how.
Cucumber and mint leaves can help you fight summer heat
To beat the heat you need to stay hydrated throughout the day. Other than drinking enough water it is also necessary to eat foods that can keep you cool. The summer season offers a variety of fruits and vegetables and many of these are loaded with water. It is important to make necessary changes in your diet and lifestyle to fight the rising temperature. This article will enlighten you about two common ingredients from your kitchen which can keep you cool this summer. These are cucumber and mint. This combination works well for your overall health and helps you stay cool.
Cucumber and mint: Do not miss these this summer
Cucumber should be an essential part of your diet in summer. Almost 96 percent of a cucumber is water. It also contains several beneficial components that you cannot miss. It can keep you hydrated. Cucumber can offer several other benefits like better weight loss, improved heart health and may also help you regulate sugar levels.
Mint leaves can also help you stay cool. These leaves have a fresh flavour. Mint leaves are also good for your digestion and help you relieve cold symptoms. You can easily grow mint leaves at home.
Mint and cucumber to beat the heat
Cucumber and mint can be used to prepare refreshing drinks. These can also help in detoxification. You can also prepare detox water with cucumber and mint. In a jar of water add cucumber slices, your favourite fruits and mint leaves. Drink this water throughout the day and refill when required. A mint and cucumber salad is also a tasty treat which may also help in weight loss.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
