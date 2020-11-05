COVID-19: Why Is Indoor Ventilation Important? Expert Reveals
COVID-19: Ensuring proper indoor ventilation can help in avoiding recirculation of the air. If ventilation is not possible, then filters should be installed, says Dr Maria Neira.
COVID-19: Well-ventilated indoors are required to prevent coronavirus from spreading indoors
HIGHLIGHTS
- Indoor ventilation is important for your well-being
- It helps in preventing spread of coronavirus indoors
- Ventilation helps in renewal of healthy air indoors
COVID-19: Ventilation inside the house is important for several reasons, including extra protection from COVID-19. The American Lung Association mentions that proper ventilation helps in keeping indoor hair fresh and healthy. Ventilating your indoors ensures that fresh air comes and dirty air goes out. Without proper ventilation, the air indoors can end up building high levels of moisture, odour, gases, dust and other air pollutants.
COVID-19: Reasons why indoor ventilation is important
Elaborating further on the role thar ventilation plays in keeping your indoors safe from COVID-19 is World Health Organization's Dr Meria Neira on Instagram. In an IGTV uploaded on WHO's official handle, she explains why ventilation is important to keep you safe from COVID-19.
"Ventilation represents a very important factor for preventing the virus from spreading indoors. Natural ventilation is simply opening the doors and windows, which helps in renewal of healthy air indoors. In places like school, working spaces or touristy places, we recommend to increase ventilation by natural ways or mechanical ones," Dr Neira, WHO Director, Department of Public Health, Environmental and Social Departments of Health.
Ensuring proper indoor ventilation can help in avoiding recirculation of the air. If ventilation is not possible, then filters should be installed. These filters should be managed properly and regularly, Dr Neira adds.
Having said that, it is important to note that promoting indoor ventilation is the not the only measure for being safe from COVID-19. "This has to be a one intervention part of a package of interventions to prevent COVID-19 from being spread," says Dr Neira.
Apart from making room for ventilation, indoor air pollution also needs to be managed as well. Rooms should be cleaned with disinfectants every day and burning of incense sticks etc should be avoided.
So, are your indoors well-ventilated? About time you look into it!
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
