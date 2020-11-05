ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Living Healthy »  COVID-19: Why Is Indoor Ventilation Important? Expert Reveals

COVID-19: Why Is Indoor Ventilation Important? Expert Reveals

COVID-19: Ensuring proper indoor ventilation can help in avoiding recirculation of the air. If ventilation is not possible, then filters should be installed, says Dr Maria Neira.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Garima Arora Updated: Nov 5, 2020 06:15 IST
2-Min Read
COVID-19: Why Is Indoor Ventilation Important? Expert Reveals

COVID-19: Well-ventilated indoors are required to prevent coronavirus from spreading indoors

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Indoor ventilation is important for your well-being
  2. It helps in preventing spread of coronavirus indoors
  3. Ventilation helps in renewal of healthy air indoors

COVID-19: Ventilation inside the house is important for several reasons, including extra protection from COVID-19. The American Lung Association mentions that proper ventilation helps in keeping indoor hair fresh and healthy. Ventilating your indoors ensures that fresh air comes and dirty air goes out. Without proper ventilation, the air indoors can end up building high levels of moisture, odour, gases, dust and other air pollutants.

COVID-19: Reasons why indoor ventilation is important 


RELATED STORIES
related

COVID-19: 3 Myths About Coronavirus You Must Stop Believing

Coronavirus myths: COVID-19 is caused by a bacteria and drinking alcohol can offer protection from coronavirus are some myths that you must stop believing right now!

related

Dialysis During COVID-19: Safety Measures You Should Follow

Dialysis is a process which performs function of the kidneys. It is helpful for those suffering from kidney failure. Here are some guidelines that kidney patients should follow during the pandemic when going for dialysis.

Newsbeep

Elaborating further on the role thar ventilation plays in keeping your indoors safe from COVID-19 is World Health Organization's Dr Meria Neira on Instagram. In an IGTV uploaded on WHO's official handle, she explains why ventilation is important to keep you safe from COVID-19.

Also read: COVID-19: 3 Myths About Coronavirus You Must Stop Believing

"Ventilation represents a very important factor for preventing the virus from spreading indoors. Natural ventilation is simply opening the doors and windows, which helps in renewal of healthy air indoors. In places like school, working spaces or touristy places, we recommend to increase ventilation by natural ways or mechanical ones," Dr Neira, WHO Director, Department of Public Health, Environmental and Social Departments of Health.

Ensuring proper indoor ventilation can help in avoiding recirculation of the air. If ventilation is not possible, then filters should be installed. These filters should be managed properly and regularly, Dr Neira adds.

Also read: Coronavirus Lockdown: 5 Effective Tips To Manage Screen Time Of Kids

Having said that, it is important to note that promoting indoor ventilation is the not the only measure for being safe from COVID-19. "This has to be a one intervention part of a package of interventions to prevent COVID-19 from being spread," says Dr Neira.

hu8dn55o

Washing hands is an important prevention tip for coronavirus
Photo Credit: iStock

Apart from making room for ventilation, indoor air pollution also needs to be managed as well. Rooms should be cleaned with disinfectants every day and burning of incense sticks etc should be avoided.

So, are your indoors well-ventilated? About time you look into it!


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: Coronavirus Prevention: 6 Mistakes You Need To Avoid When Wearing A Face Mask

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Dry Fasting: Know The Benefits And Side Effects
Pregnancy Myths: These Might Surprise You!
Surya Namaskar: A Complete Guide
Vitamin A: Benefits And Sources
Apple Cider Vinegar: Know The Health Benefits And Uses
Panic Attack Management: Tips To Follow
Vitamin C Benefits And Food Sources
Drink More Water! Here's How
Running For Weight Loss: A Beginner's Guide
Sprain: First Aid To Follow

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Sponsored sponsored

Soap Remains Our Best Hope In A Post-Lockdown World

 

Home Remedies

5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More
5 Surprising Ways To Use Honey For Wounds, Skin, Cough And More

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

This Electronic Patch Can Monitor, Treat Heart Disease, Say Scientists

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases