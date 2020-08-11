ASK OUR EXPERTS

Choose Topic
Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Home »  Children »  Coronavirus Lockdown: 5 Effective Tips To Manage Screen Time Of Kids

Coronavirus Lockdown: 5 Effective Tips To Manage Screen Time Of Kids

Screen time of kids can be managed if parents to avoid using their phones and laptops in front of kids. Here are more tips that can be helpful.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Aug 11, 2020 06:55 IST
2-Min Read
Coronavirus Lockdown: 5 Effective Tips To Manage Screen Time Of Kids

Do not install TV in kids' bed room to limit their screen time

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Restrict kids' screen time on days of online classes
  2. Avoid use of gadgets when eating meals
  3. Avoid use of gadgets before bedtime

Parents need to pay special attention to kids' screen time. With the coronavirus outbreak, lockdown and schools being shut for the longest time, kids' screen time have inevitably increased, thanks to online classes. Lockdown has also reduced kids play time and the amount of time they spend away from TV, phones and other screens. In such a scenario, it is important to monitor your kids screen time for not just their eye sight, but for their overall health and well-being.

Screen time of kids: Tips for parents to manage kids' screen time


RELATED STORIES
related

7 Oral Care Tips For Kids: Follow These For A Healthier Smile

Oral care for kids: A healthy dental care routine can help you avoid dental problem that can affect your child's teeth. Here are some expert recommended oral hygiene tips to follow.

related

Kids Oral Care: Expert Explains Best Practices For Healthy Teeth

Dental health: To maintain healthy teeth for lifetime, you need to inculcate healthy oral care practices in your kids at the earliest. Here are some expert tips that might help.

Parents can take several measures like writing up sticky notes on the fridge or set reminders on their phone as to when to move kids away from screens.

1. Restrict use of screens if kids are using laptop or tab for school classes

Ensure that the screen time beyond school classes is restricted as kids are anyway using screens for more than usual because of shutdown of schools and online classes.

Also read: Coronavirus: Tips To Protect Your Kids And How To Manage Their Schedule With Shutdown Of Schools And Childcare Facilities

2. Limit use of your gadgets

Now this may be difficult if you are working from home. But parents can definitely lead by example when it comes to encouraging lesser screen time in kids. Avoid using phones in front of kids as far as possible.

3. Avoid use of gadget or screens in bed room

Excessive screen time has been found to negatively affect sleep in kids and adults. Educate kids about the risks associated with using screens at night and avoid watching TV before bed time. Do not install TV in kids' bedroom.

Also read: Our Expert Shares 7 Tips To Make Your Kids' Time Productive Amidst Shutdown Of Schools

4. Avoid using gadgets or watching TV while having your meals

Doing this is important for managing your screen time as well as eating your meals properly. When you eat food, your focus should be just on the food and not on a book, newspaper, TV, phone or tablet. Eating this way helps you be in touch with your satiety signals and prevents overeating.

7d1rpr1g

Encourage kids to not use gadgets while eating meals
Photo Credit: iStock

5. Make time to play with kids

This is an effective way to reduce their screen time and also encourage some physical activity and play time, which is of crucial importance for the health and overall growth of kids. 90 minutes of outdoor physical activity and play time is important to ensure kids are active and have the optimum weight.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Also read: 7 Oral Care Tips For Kids: Follow These For A Healthier Smile

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
Osteoporosis: Know All About It
Donate Blood And Save A Life: Who Can Donate Blood?
Understanding Hypothyroidism: What You Should Know
A Guide To Cataract: Causes, Symptoms And Risk Factors
What Is Anemia? Know Causes And Symptoms
Psoriasis: Causes, Types And Symptoms
Oral Hygiene Tips To Follow
Top 10 Healthy Lifestyle Habits
Dengue Fever: Be Cautious Of Those Mosquito Bites
Eczema: Causes, Symptoms And Treatment Options

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»

ASK OUR EXPERTS

Using 0 of 1024 Possible characters
Choose Topic

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Too Much Salt In Your Diet Can Weaken Your Immune System

Coronavirus: UN Chief Warns Of Losing COVID-19 War

Taking Hot Bath Daily Good For Your Heart

Post Lockdown, Rise In Mercury May Prevent Spread Of COVID-19 In India: Microbiologists

Eat Tofu Daily And Cut Your Heart Disease Risk; Know Other Health Benefits

................... Advertisement ...................

-------------------------------- Advertisement -----------------------------------
Trending Diseases