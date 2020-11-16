COVID-19: Is It Safe To Travel During The Holidays? Expert Gives Safety Tips You Must Follow
The year is slowly moving towards the end. Some of the parts of the world are prepping up for holidays, while others have the wedding season going on. As people are gearing up to meet their families and friends, and travel, it is important to not forget that the pandemic is still very much with us. Explaining how we can ensure that we stay safe during the holidays Dr Soumya Swaminathan, World Health Organization's Chief Scientist, in its official Instagram handle.
COVID-19: How we can stay safe during the holidays?
At this stage, we are all aware of how the virus spreads from person to person, and what we need to do to prevent catching the infection and why we need to do it.
Social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask are three of the most important steps for coronavirus prevention. If someone who is infected coughs or sneezes near you, there are tiny droplets that come out of his/her mouth. If you inhale those droplets, then you are at risk of catching the infection, especially if you are not wearing a mask.
"We need to keep a physical distance from people, at least one meter wherever possible; if possible, more. We need to wear a mask so that, when these droplets are coming out when we speak, they are blocked by the mask; they're not escaping out into the air. And then, we need to wash our hands frequently with soap and water or we can use alcohol-based hand disinfectants," Dr Swaminathan explains.
Closed and unventilated spaces need to be avoided. If you are indoors which are crowded, then the doors and windows of the room need to be opened, she adds.
"If possible, do things outdoors wherever possible. If we follow these measures, then we can try to reduce or limit the amount of transmission of this virus."
Immunity plays a role
People with a weak immune system are at higher risk of being infected with COVID-19. The elderly, and people with underlying health conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease or chronic lung disease are at higher risk. People who are undergoing treatment for cancer are also vulnerable to the disease. It is important that these people take extra precautions during the holidays and the wedding season. Try to avoid a few occasions and crowded gatherings.
How to travel safely?
Dr Swaminathan says that people first need to decide if they really need to travel. And if yes, then there are few things that they need to do minimise their risk. It includes the same three important prevention steps: social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing a mask.
"Try to keep a distance when you're in the plane or the train or a bus. If you're in a bus or a car, where you can open your windows, or even in a train, keep the windows open so you're getting a lot of ventilation. Keep your mask on all the time. Make sure that you carry a disinfectant with you to clean your hands or wash your hands frequently with soap and water. If you're unwell, if you're suffering from fever or cough, don't travel. Postpone it. If you are arriving at a destination where you could meet people at higher risk of the infection, quarantine yourself for 14 days before you actually start meeting family, especially the ones who are vulnerable," Dr Swaminathan says.
