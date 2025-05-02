7 Hygiene Tips To Keep In Mind While Travelling
With packed itineraries and limited access to clean facilities, hygiene can often take a back seat. Here are 7 essential hygiene tips to help you stay healthy and safe while travelling.
Travelling opens up new experiences, but it can also expose you to unfamiliar germs and environments that may affect your health. Whether you're heading to a beach destination, trekking through the hills, or taking a business trip, maintaining personal hygiene is essential to prevent infections, digestive issues, and skin conditions. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), proper hand hygiene and safe food practices are critical during travel to avoid communicable diseases. With packed itineraries and limited access to clean facilities, hygiene can often take a back seat. Here are 7 essential hygiene tips to help you stay healthy and safe while travelling.
Why travel hygiene matters
Travelling brings increased contact with public surfaces, shared restrooms, and changing food habits, all of which can heighten your risk of infections. From traveller's diarrhoea to respiratory illnesses, poor hygiene can quickly turn a vacation into a visit to the clinic. Being mindful of basic hygiene practices ensures you stay energetic, confident, and illness-free throughout your journey.
1. Carry and use hand sanitiser frequently
Keeping your hands clean is your first line of defence. Always carry an alcohol-based hand sanitiser (at least 60% alcohol) and use it after touching public surfaces, handling money, or before eating. The WHO strongly recommends hand hygiene, especially when soap and water are not available, common while travelling.
2. Wipe down surfaces before use
Trains, flights, and hotel rooms may not always be as clean as they appear. Use disinfectant wipes to clean surfaces such as tray tables, armrests, remote controls, toilet seats, and doorknobs. This reduces the chance of picking up germs left behind by previous users.
3. Avoid touching your face
Your hands touch dozens of surfaces every hour, escalator railings, cab doors, menus, and then may unknowingly transfer germs to your eyes, nose, or mouth. Avoid face-touching as much as possible to reduce the risk of respiratory and skin infections.
4. Be cautious about food and water
Food-borne illnesses are common among travellers. Opt for freshly cooked meals and avoid raw, undercooked, or street food if unsure about cleanliness. Drink only bottled or filtered water and avoid ice cubes unless you're certain they're made with purified water. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) also recommends avoiding tap water in unfamiliar areas.
5. Use a travel toilet hygiene kit
Public toilets can be unhygienic, especially in remote or high-traffic areas. Carry toilet seat sanitisers, tissue rolls, disposable seat covers, and hand sanitiser. For longer trips, consider including intimate wipes and feminine hygiene products if needed. Maintaining toilet hygiene helps prevent urinary tract infections (UTIs) and skin issues.
6. Wear breathable, clean clothes
Sweat and grime accumulate more quickly during travel, especially in humid or hot destinations. Pack clothes made of breathable fabrics like cotton and change them daily. Avoid re-wearing socks or undergarments, as doing so may cause skin irritation or fungal infections. A small laundry bag or detergent sachets can help you keep your garments fresh.
7. Don't forget oral hygiene
Skipping brushing during hectic travel days is common but harmful. Always carry a compact dental kit with a toothbrush, paste, floss, and mouthwash. Good oral hygiene not only prevents bad breath and cavities but also helps reduce the risk of infections that can spread through the bloodstream.
Maintaining hygiene while travelling doesn't require complicated routines, it just needs awareness and a little preparation. By following simple yet effective practices, you can protect yourself from illnesses that might disrupt your journey. As travel resumes in full swing post-pandemic, personal hygiene is more crucial than ever. Stay cautious, stay clean, and enjoy a healthy, worry-free travel experience.
