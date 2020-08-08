ASK OUR EXPERTS


COVID-19: Diet Tips To Improve Immunity And Body's Ability To Fight Infections

COVID-19: It is important to know your body type and then adapt to the most relevant diet that can boost immunity and improve your body's ability to fight dieases.
  By: Dr. Amol Raut  Updated: Aug 8, 2020 12:31 IST
3-Min Read


COVID-19: Reduce oxidative stress and inflammation to improve your immunity

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Do not follow calorie-restrictive diets
  2. Work towards reducing inflammation
  3. Make sure your diet contains sufficient antioxidants

COVID-19: When times are tough, they always teach you something. So is the current lockdown. It has truly taught us or got our attention to our eating habits, which we tend to ignore otherwise. In this article, we are going to talk about diet changes that can help boost immunity and improve your body's ability to fight diseases and infections. The word COVID, can be broken to key nutritional elements your diet must possess: Calories, Oxidative Stress, Vitamins, Inflammation and Detoxification.

COVID-19: Diet changes that are essential for your immunity


1. Calories

Diets too low in calories can result in inadequate intake of vitamins and minerals, which tends to decrease immunity. Optimal stores of glycogen obtained from a diet adequate in calories and carbohydrates boost immune system. Simple carbohydrates like sugar, jaggery, fruit juices, refined flour, ghee, oils are dense source of calories.

Also read: Weight Loss: 4 Foods With Empty Calories You Must Avoid

2. Oxidative Stress

Oxidative stress is an imbalance between free radicals generated and antioxidants present in the body. Free radicals are oxygen-containing molecules with an uneven number of electrons. Consumption of antioxidants, in the form of micronutrients, can help in maintaining this balance and protect one from increased oxidative stress. Selenium, Vitamin A, E & C, Lycopene and Lutein are rich sources of antioxidants. These include foods like milk products, eggs, green leafy vegetables, citrus fruits, almonds, peanuts, etc.

dd1omri8

Leafy green vegetables are a rich siurce of antioxidants
Photo Credit: iStock

3. Vitamins

Vitamins D, B6 and Zinc are essentials to the body, each playing a key role in maintaining immunity. Vitamin D helps your body to maintain optimal blood levels of calcium and phosphorous, and also protect from respiratory infection. Zinc has been found to help produce and activate T-cells (t-lymphocytes), which trigger the body to respond to infections such as nasal congestion, sore throat, etc. Meat, nuts, dark chocolate, chickpeas, tuna, chicken breast, banana, etc. are some essential foods.

Also read: Vitamin C Benefits: 4 Truths You Must Know

4. Inflammation

Inflammation is body's process of fighting against infections, injuries and toxins, in an attempt to heal itself. When something damages your cells, your body releases chemicals that trigger a response from your immune system. Omega 3 fatty acids, Vit A, E and C, zinc are essential for reducing inflammation.

5. Detoxification

Detoxification is liver's function to detoxify the toxin created by the body. Detox is largely a lifestyle change in itself focusing on adequate sleep, along with increase in intake of water, antioxidant rich foods, decrease in the intake of sugar, salt, etc.

Food and nutrients go hand in hand. But when a body gets what it needs the most, is when it plays a role of boosting immunity. With several diets available, it is important to know your body type and then adapt to the most relevant diet available for your body; especially in times like these.

Also read: Detox Or Cleanse? Know Which One Is Better For Your Body?


(Dr. Amol Raut is CEO of Genetic Healing)

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.

COMMENT

Home Remedies

Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use
Hair Care Tips: Fight Hair Fall With Amla Powder Effectively; Learn Different Methods To Use

FAQ

Read More»


Trending Diseases