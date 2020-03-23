Coronavirus Quarantine Tips: Need Motivation To Workout At Home? These Instagram Feeds Will Inspire You
Coronavirus quarantine tips: When it comes to exercise, there's so much that you can do at home and it can suffice for an hour of workout at the gym as well. Read here to know how celebrities are exercising at home and also inspiring their fans to do the same.
Coronavirus quarantine tips: Sara Ali Khan was recently seen doing a Tabata workout routine at home
- Do not skip exercising, just shift indoors and exercise regularly
- Regular exercise is important for a strong immunity
- A strong immunity will improve your body's ability to fight infections
Amidst the coronavirus outbreak and social isolation, health experts and celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to encourage people to continue exercising. From Sara Ali Khan to Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, fitness trainer Vinod Channa and Rujuta Diwekar, everyone is doing their bit to encourage people to continue exercising and not skip their workout when at home. Thanks to the internet, there are so many workout videos, step-by-step guide to various yoga poses and dance fitness, Zumba, etc. When it comes to exercise, there's so much that you can do at home and it can suffice for an hour of workout at the gym as well.
Coronavirus quarantine tips: How celebrities are endorsing fitness and at home workout motivation
Sara Ali Khan
Let's begin with Sara Ali Khan. On Sunday, the actress shares a Tabata workout video on her Instagram page. The workout included a total of eight exercises.
1. Burpees
2. Squat Jumps
3. Mountain climbers
4. Reverse Lunges
5. Shoulder taps in high plank
6. Jumping jacks
7. 2 reverse lunges and 1 squat jump
8. Burpees
Tabata training is a high-intensity interval training workout, which features exercises that last four minutes. The aforementioned exercises include a mix of cardio and body weight exercises. This short and high-intensity workout can be done in less than 15 minutes at home.
Vinod Channa
Mumbai-based fitness trainer Vinod Channa regularly shares workout videos on Instagram. His clientele includes Shilpa Shetty Kundra, John Abraham, Shamita Shetty and Genelia Deshmukh to name a few.
One of his recent posts on Instagram featured a few exercises that can help in overcoming stiffness and laziness, which are likely to experience more staying at home. These exercises can improve your mobility and flexible. "Sitting whole day makes you stiff and lethargic. Charge yourself up by starting these movements and perform better in other workout programs at home," writes Channa in his post.
Rujuta Diwekar
Celebrity nutritionist Rujuta Diwekar, who is also based out of Mumbai, recently shared a quarantine plan that one can follow at ease. Also, she shared an eight-minute IGTV demonstrating three yoga asanas: Adhomukhashvanasana, Uttanasana and Prasarita padottanasana. The asanas are from From Iyengar Yoga immunity sequence.
According to Diwekar, these are easy-to-do asanas that you can do at home for stronger immunity. Watch video shared below to see how she performs each exercise.
The idea is to understand that you shouldn't skip exercising and give in to laziness. The country is currently facing a crucial health crisis and to curb the outbreak, we need to stay at home and take all precautionary measures. Also, it is important to work on your immunity and improve your body's ability to fight cough, cold and other viral infections.
