Coronavirus In India: Parents, Here's How You Can Make Quarantine Fun For Your Kids
Coronavirus can spread easily from an infected person. It is extremely important to follow these prevention steps to prevent the transfer of infected droplets. You can make staying at home fun for your kids and keep them safe during the outbreak.
The coronavirus outbreak has affected different parts of the world. India has reported more than 400 positive cases. To control the spread the government has decided to lockdown various cities. Offices have provided work from home for the employees. Schools and colleges will also remain closed for several days. Coronavirus can spread easily from an infected person. It is extremely important to follow these prevention steps to prevent the transfer of infected droplets. Children are also spending more time at home than usual. From schools to parks, kids spend their maximum hours outside. Staying at home does not mean that it has to be boring. You can make staying at home fun for your kids and keep them safe during the outbreak.
Coronavirus in India: How to spend time with your kids during quarantine
1. Give time to indoor games
Indoor games are the best for your kids for such situations. There are several indoor games to choose from. This will add some fun activities to your child's routine. You can also choose puzzles and other games which involve brain exercise.
2. Spend time with your kids
You might be busy with household chores or are working from home. These can keep you busy throughout the day. You should organise your day in such a way that you can spend good amount of time with your kids.
3. Make a proper schedule
You should fix your kids' schedules. It will help your child give time to everything. From studies to games, fixing schedules will help them spend a limited amount of hours on every activity.
4. Support your kid's hobby
Children love to paint, draw, dance, play music and much more. This is the best time to support your child's hobby. Your kids will love this as well as keep them busy.
5. Make exercising fun
Exercise is extremely important to stay healthy. You can make your kids exercise with some music to make it fun. Starting your day with exercise and music is the best way to start your day. It will also keep you and your kids energetic throughout the day.
