Coronavirus Death Toll Spikes To 490 With 3,887 New Confirmed Cases; Follow These Important Steps For Prevention
Coronavirus update: As of Tuesday, 431 patients became seriously ill, 262 people were discharged from hospital after recovery. There is still no treatment or cure for the novel coronavirus.
A total of 892 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery in China: reports
- 490 people have died of coronavirus infection in China
- Three cases of the novel coronavirus have been confirmed in India
- It is important to take prevention steps at the moment
Coronavirus update: New cases of coronavirus have been reported by the Chinese health authorities. As of Wednesday, 3,887 new confirmed cases of novel coronavirus, and 65 deaths on Tuesday from 31 provincial-level regions and Xinjiang Production and Construction Corps. Xinhua news agency reported that all of these deaths are in Hubei Province, as per National Health Commission. As of Tuesday, 431 patients became seriously ill, 262 people were discharged from hospital after recovery. Now, overall confirmed cases have reached 24,324 by end of Tuesday and 490 people have died of coronavirus.
The commission added that 3,219 patients remained in severe condition, and 23,260 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.
A total of 892 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.
The commission said 252,154 close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 18,457 were discharged from medical observation on Tuesday, with 185,555 others still under medical observation.
By the end of Tuesday, 18 confirmed cases had been reported in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (SAR), including one death, ten in the Macao SAR and 11 in Taiwan.
Three cases of coronavirus has been confirmed in Kerala, India. Travel history of people from China is very important at the moment. If you have travelled to or from China in the past three weeks, and you are getting respiratory symptoms similar to the novel coronavirus, then it is important that you go for an immediate diagnosis and stay in isolation.
Proper care needs to be taken of patients diagnosed with coronavirus. They need to be kept in isolation and take proper rest in order to prevent the disease from getting worse, say doctors. As of now, there is no cure of the viral infection. It subsides on its own and has its own course, as is the case with other viral diseases like cold and the flu.
In order to prevent catching the coronavirus infection, you need to do the following:
- Wash your hands regularly with soap and water
- Avoid touching your mouth with unwashed hands
- Wear a surgical mask every time you step outdoors
- Discard single-use masks every day, wash your hands after discarding the mask
- Do not come in close contact with people exhibiting respiratory symptoms like cough, cold, fever and flu. This is because human transmission has been confirmed of the deadly coronavirus.
- Eat foods that boost your immunity. Vitamin C-rich foods like lemon, oranges, amla and bell peppers can help in boosting your immunity.
- Avoid consumption of raw foods
- Avoid going to crowded places
