Constipation Remedies: Rujuta Diwekar Tells How To Perform Vajrasana As Per Your Fitness Level
Constipation remedies: Vajrasana is a time-tested effective remedy for aiding better digestion and preventing constipation. In one of her recent IGTVs, Rujuta Diwekar tells how to perform this yoga asana according to different fitness levels.
Constipation can be caused because of lack of sufficient water intake
If constipation occurs occasionally, then it needn't be a cause of concern. But, being regularly constipated should not be taken lightly. Not only can it make you feel uncomfortable, it can also lead to abdominal pain, blood in stool, vomiting and bloating. Abdominal pain is caused by constipation because of buildup of gas. Lack of fibre in diet, not drinking sufficient water, lack of exercise, not being physically active and stress are some of the common causes of constipation.
Now with the ongoing lockdown and staying at home, you may not be paying much attention to your diet, water intake and level of physical activity, and this may be making you constipated. Apart from doing everything that has been mentioned above, you can also do some yoga to get relief from constipation.
Vajrasana: Yoga asana to get relief from constipation and aid digestion
Rujuta Diwekar, in an IGTV, talks about a yoga asana that you can do every day, multiple times in a day. It will help in providing relief from constipation and will also improve your digestion.
Known as vajrasana, this yoga asana can be easily done anytime, anywhere. In the video, Diwekar mentions that you may need a mat, a block, a bolster and a blanket.
1. To perform this asana, you need to sit with your toes on the mat and knees in front of you.
2. As you sit, roll your calves out and flatten your feet on the mat. You can bend forward to do this.
3. Sit down in between your feet. Release your butt in between heels. Your knees should be close to each other.
If you can sit in this position for four to five minutes, it can effectively help you get relief from constipation and indigestion.
Points to note:
1. In case you are unable to sit for even a few seconds, then you can place the block in between your feet and sit on it. Make sure your back is straight, chest is open, shoulder blades should be downwards.
Do not watch TV, use mobile phone or any other gadget while doing this asana.
2. In case you are unable to do it with the help of a block, then you take the help of bolster and blanket. Place them as Diwekar in between your feet, as Diwekar illustrates in the video below. You can use as many blankets so that it's easy for you to perform the asana. If you are sitting at a height, you may need to place your knees slightly apart. Feel free to do that, but work at keeping your back straight, chest open and your shoulder blades down.
3. For people who are fitter but constipation, you can sit in the traditional vajrasana. Keep your toes together, heels and calves out, and release yourself down. "This is considered to be shavasana for legs," informs Diwekar while adding that it is beneficial for marathon runners or those who require standing for long periods of time and those suffering from varicose veins.
You can also take a blanker, roll it, place it on your mid-calf and release yourself down. Ensure that your hips are properly released. Try to sit in this pose for four to five minutes for at least four to five times in a day to get relief from constipation effectively.
Diwekar says that constipation can also happen because of the following reasons:
- Excessive intake of tea or coffee (which may be possible nowadays)
- Having no discipline in bedtime and wake up time (also possible nowadays)
- When you apply too much pressure in the washroom
(Rujuta Diwekar is a nutritionist based in Mumbai)
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
