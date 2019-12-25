This Is The Superfood You Need To Stock Up On In 2020
Virgin coconut oil can be superfood of 2020 as it can help with weight management and is also the richest natural source of lauric acid, an important MCFAs. Lauric acid has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties.
Coconut oil can give a boost to immunity and metabolism
- Coconut oil can be considered to be the superfood of 2020
- It contains beneficial medium chain fatty acids
- It is a weight loss-friendly oil for cooking
As many health experts add various fruits, vegetables and grains to the superfoods category every year, here's what we have predicted to be the next superfood to stock up in your shelves for 2020. Simply to explain the term superfood, foods that offer maximum nutritional benefits and contain minimum calories, packed with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants.
The coconut is nature's superfood that has been a part of our homes for many years, passed down from generation to generation this unsung hero comes with several health benefits yet unknown to many. Consumed in various formats such as coconut water, coconut oil, coconut milk, dried coconut etc.; the coconut is a versatile fruit that contains a variety of essential health benefits making it a superfood!
When it comes to oils, cold pressed virgin coconut oil has a mild taste and smell, since it is derived from the matured kernels of the coconut and is not subjected to external heat application. This process of extraction of the VCNO preserves all the natural goodness of the oil.
Why stock up on Virgin Coconut Oil in 2020?
Health enthusiasts have a whole new way to use this superfood in their diets. VCNO is an oil source containing high concentration of Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs). The medium chain fatty-acids are easy to absorb, aiding in digestion and which pass through the blood and into the liver which is then converted into energy. MCT has been shown to burn up to 5% more calories over a 24-hour period, compared to other types of fats. The metabolisation of MCTs into ketones also has the effect of helping reduce appetite as studies on MCTs have shown beneficial effect on waist circumference reduction.
Health Benefits of Virgin coconut oil:
- Apart from aiding in weight management, virgin coconut oil is also the richest natural source of lauric acid, which is one of the important MCFAs present in oil that has antibacterial, antifungal and antiviral properties that helps to fight infections and inflammation
- It also boosts immunity and energy in an individual
- The MCTs found in virgin coconut oil when oxidized to ketones, activate key molecules in the brain to support cognitive functioning which has been found beneficial in Alzheimer's patients
How to include virgin coconut oil in diet
The above health benefits have attracted many health conscious consumers to give coconut oil a try and include it as part of their diet every day. While many of us might be uncertain of how to use coconut oil due to its nutty taste, you can always opt for a cold pressed version of the oil which has a mild taste and easily blends in with everyday cooking.
- Starting your day with 2 spoons of virgin coconut oil gives you the required healthy start to the day
- However if you are not one for direct consumption, coconut oil can also be used for sautéing and stir frying .
- Adding it to your morning coffee or a drizzle over the salad bowl are other ways to enjoy the benefits of the oil.
- Drizzling virgin coconut oil as a dressing over your pastas and salads is also a beneficial option!
The superfood can also be used to make exciting new product formats that retain the benefits of coconut and give consumers a variety of ways to eat healthy the flavorsome way. Watch out for coconut based spreads that can be replaced by regular chocolate spreads and contain no extra preservatives or sugar.
Stock up on some coconut oil this New Year and get creative with the numerous ways you can consume the goodness of nature directly!
(Sheryl Salis is a Registered Dietitian (RD) and a Certified Diabetes Educator (CDE))
Disclaimer: The opinions expressed within this article are the personal opinions of the author. NDTV is not responsible for the accuracy, completeness, suitability, or validity of any information on this article. All information is provided on an as-is basis. The information, facts or opinions appearing in the article do not reflect the views of NDTV and NDTV does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.
