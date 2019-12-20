Clove Water: Here Are Some Amazing Health Benefits This Simple Drink Can Offer You
Clove is loaded with multiple health benefits. It can help you fight dental issues and many more. Clove water is also associated with numerous health benefits. Here are some reasons why you must try clove water.
Cloves are loaded with anti-bacterial properties
- Clove can protect you from harmful bacteria
- Clove drink also promotes weight loss
- Pain and inflammation can also be treated with clove water
Clove is a popular spice that is a part of almost every Indian kitchen. This amazing spice is loaded with multiple health benefits. Clove is popularly used as a remedy for dental issues. There are many other benefits that clove can offer you. Cloves are rich in vitamin C, fibre, manganese, antioxidants and vitamin K. There are various ways to add cloves to your diet. You can make it a part of various foods you prepare. But be careful about the quantity. Clove water is another great way to avail health benefits of clove to your diet. Here are some ways how clove water can boost your health in various ways. Also, know how to prepare this drink.
Clove health benefits
Before starting with the use and benefits of clove water, here are some noticeable health benefits of clove-
1. Clove is rich in antioxidants which can help you reduce oxidative stress and also reduce inflammation
2. Clove has anti-bacterial properties which can protect you against infections and harmful bacteria
3. Diabetics can also add cloves to their diet as it can help in regulating blood sugar levels when combined with a healthy diet
4. It can give you relief from multiple dental issues
5. It is also helpful in fighting digestive issues, vomiting and other nausea
Clove water benefits
Clove water is beneficial for your health, especially during the winter season. It will help you boost digestive health. It also supports weight loss. It will also reduce inflammation. Most people generally use clove water for weight loss as it can speed up the process. You can soak two cloves in a glass of water and keep it overnight. In the morning drink this as the first thing in the morning.
Clove drink for weight loss
You can prepare a drink with three amazing spices- clove, cinnamon and cumin for weight loss. Roast these three spices and form a powder with these. Every morning take one tablespoon of this mixture and boil in a glass of water. Once done allow the drink to cool down. You can also add a small amount of honey to this drink for taste.
Clove tea is also a healthy option to choose from. Cloves should be used in a restricted quantity to avoid any possible side effects. If you face any discomfort after using clove water then you must stop its use.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
