Not All Chest Pains Mean Heart Attack! Know The Different Types Of Chest Pain
Chest pain can be cardiac, respiratory, musculoskeletal, gastrointestinal and psychological. We list the different reasons for you so there is no confusion
HIGHLIGHTS
- Chest pain can originate in the lungs, esophagus, muscles and ribs
- Heart burn is common and brought by foods which cause acid reflux
- Pleuritic chest pain erupts from the lungs rather than the heart
Here are a few types of chest pain you need to be wary of.
1. Muscular chest pain
Muscular chest pain can occur because of an injury, spasm, or strain. Medical reports state that inflammation in the muscle tendons between the ribs can cause chest pain. According to the National Institute of Health, a common source of chest pain in the ribs is called costochondritis, a condition in which the cartilage between the ribs and the breastbone becomes inflamed.
2. Nerve pain
According to Austin pain associates, nerve pain in the chest most often occurs when the nerves get pinched or irritated.
3. Sharp chest pain
Sharp chest pain that improves with movement is more likely to have other causes like acid reflux. The Merck Manual, a medical reference for physicians and consumers, says, "Chest pain that lasts for seconds (less than 30 seconds) is rarely caused by a heart disorder."
4. Cardiac chest pain
This type of chest pain is caused by inadequate blood supply to the heart, thus depriving it of oxygen. A cardiac chest pain needs proper treatment and is a case of medical emergency. Heart attack pain is intense and happens in the center of the chest. The patient might feel cold and sweaty and breathless and should take urgent medical help.
5. Heartburn pain
This pain is common and bought by food and drinks which cause acid reflux. It causes a burning or tightening sensation which is made worse if you don't find a solution to it. Apple vinegar and Ginger might help you get rid of the same.
6. Pleuritic chest pain
This pain erupts from the lungs rather than the heart and typically occurs where there has been an infection or following a rib fracture or other injury. The most common cause of this infection is viral fever and deep breathing and coughing can worsen the pain.