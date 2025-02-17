Indigestion: Try These Foods For Instant Relief From Acid Reflux
Keep reading as we list some of the best foods to have when trying to overcome acid reflux.
Incorporating these foods into your diet can help manage acid reflux naturally
Acid reflux occurs when stomach acid flows back into the oesophagus, causing a burning sensation in the chest, commonly known as heartburn. This happens when the lower oesophageal sphincter (LES), a muscle that prevents stomach acid from rising, weakens or relaxes inappropriately. Factors like spicy foods, overeating, stress, or lying down after meals can trigger acid reflux. While medications can help, some foods provide instant relief by neutralising stomach acid, soothing irritation, or improving digestion. These natural remedies work by coating the stomach lining, reducing acidity, or promoting better gut health. Read on as we list some of the best foods to have when trying to overcome acid reflux.
These foods can help with acid reflux by providing instant relief
1. Bananas
Bananas have a natural antacid effect that helps coat the stomach lining and reduce acid reflux symptoms. Their high potassium content also aids in balancing stomach acid, preventing discomfort. Eating a ripe banana when experiencing heartburn can quickly provide relief.
2. Oatmeal
Oatmeal is rich in fibre, which absorbs excess stomach acid and prevents reflux. It also promotes healthy digestion and keeps the stomach full, reducing the chances of acid splashing up into the oesophagus. A warm bowl of plain oatmeal is a gentle and effective remedy for acid reflux.
3. Aloe vera juice
Aloe vera is known for its soothing and anti-inflammatory properties. Drinking aloe vera juice can help coat the oesophagus and stomach lining, reducing irritation from acid reflux. It also aids digestion and promotes gut healing, making it a great natural remedy.
4. Yogurt
Yogurt contains probiotics that support gut health and improve digestion. The cool and creamy texture helps soothe the oesophagus and neutralise excess stomach acid. Eating plain, unsweetened yogurt when experiencing heartburn can provide quick relief.
5. Cucumber
Cucumbers are hydrating and alkaline, helping neutralise stomach acid. Their cooling effect can soothe the oesophagus and reduce the burning sensation caused by acid reflux. Eating fresh cucumber slices or drinking cucumber-infused water can help relieve discomfort.
6. Almonds
Almonds contain healthy fats that help absorb stomach acid and protect the oesophageal lining. Chewing a few raw, unsalted almonds can provide relief from heartburn and help balance stomach pH levels.
7. Fennel seeds
Fennel seeds have natural digestive properties that help relax the stomach and reduce acidity. They contain anethole, which soothes the digestive tract and prevents acid reflux. Chewing fennel seeds after a meal or drinking fennel tea can provide quick relief.
8. Melons
Melons have an alkaline nature that helps neutralise stomach acid and soothe the oesophagus. They are also rich in water, which helps keep the digestive system hydrated. Eating a few slices of melon can provide immediate relief from heartburn.
9. Chamomile tea
Chamomile tea has calming properties that reduce stress-related acid reflux and soothe the digestive tract. It helps neutralise stomach acid and relax the oesophageal muscles, preventing further irritation. Drinking a warm cup of chamomile tea can provide quick and long-lasting relief.
Incorporating these foods into your diet can help manage acid reflux naturally while providing instant relief when symptoms arise. However, if acid reflux is persistent, consulting a doctor for proper diagnosis and treatment is recommended.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
