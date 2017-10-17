Don't Ignore These 4 Unusual Indicators Of Heart Disease
There are a number of non medical indicators of heart disease that you did not know. Scroll and check for the most unknown indicators that may indicate a risk of heart disease in your in the future.
Some indicators of heart disease you should know
HIGHLIGHTS
- Gum disease promotes inflammation which in turn may lead to heart disease
- Dizziness can increase the risk of heart failure in later life by 54%
- If you experience minor pains in the arms it may indicate a heart attack
When it comes to heart disease, the very first "symptom" that most people experience is usually a heart attack, or sudden death. While we all know the common symptoms of heart disease, there are some unusual indicators that may just sound rather strange to you. If you experience any of the below symptoms, it is possible that you may come across some trouble down the road. It is important to note that while these may not be a reason to completely freak out, they usually are a good indicator that you may need to get your cholesterol and triglyceride levels checked out. So, here are the top four unusual indicators of heart disease:
Also read: World Heart Day 2017: Never Overlook These Symptoms, They May Indicate Heart Disease
1. Bad breath
It doesn't only affect the people around you, but your heart too! Gum disease promotes inflammation, which in turn may lead to heart disease. So, buy knocking out your bad breath, you can help knock heart disease out of the park too!
2. Dizziness upon standing
Orthostatic Hypotension, which is an overwhelming light-headedness that can span a few minutes, strikes certain individuals when they rise a little too quickly from a seated or prone position. This type of blood flow issue can predict cardiovascular failure in the future. In fact, research claims that it can increase the risk of heart failure event in later life by up to 54 percent.
3. Achy or hurting arms
Some people report that when they were actually having a heart attack, they didn't even know it! The symptoms can span from minor to ambiguous, and in some cases, they may even be nonexistent. So, if you experience oddly minor aches or pains in the arms, it might just be an indication that you may suffer a heart attack down the road.
4. The length of your ring finger
If your ring finger is the same length as your index finger, your risk for heart disease in your 40's and 50's increases, when compared to those who have greater ring-to-index-finger ratios. This is because longer ring fingers are a sign of greater fetal testosterone exposure, which has been associated with lower rates of heart disease among men. This connection may not be as strong in women, but it is still not something you should ignore.