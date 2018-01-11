Binge Eating Disorder: Symptoms, Causes And Tips To Stop
People suffering from binge eating disorder are aware of their excess eating. They feel embarrassed about it and resolute to not repeat it again. But they feel an urge, a certain compulsion to eat more.
HIGHLIGHTS
- Binge eating disorder makes people feel a certain compulsion to eat more
- The disorder can be passed on genetically or biologically
- Medical assistance is required as soon as one starts feeling the symptoms
As the word implies, binge eating disorder is a condition where a person frequently consumes large amounts of food and is unable to stop eating. There are times when you knowingly overeat. Say, for instance, on an important occasion like a friend's birthday or wedding, or during the holidays. In such occasions, at all times you are aware of overeating and will have to make up for it by exercising and going on a detox later that week. But people suffering from binge eating are unable to control this excessive eating, and do this much more than just occasionally.
Causes of binge eating disorder
1. A person can have binge eating genetically or biologically. Binge eating disorder is in the family history of some people. So, the chances of your having this disorder is more likely if your parents, siblings or other close relatives are suffering from it.
2. People who diet for a really long time can also suffer from binge eating disorder. When people restrict themselves from calories for a really long time, it increases their cravings and makes them resort to binge eating. People who have a low self-esteem are also likely to have a binge eating disorder.
3. Also, psychological concerns can also increase risks of binge eating disorder. People who feel negatively about themselves seek comfort in food. Stress and boredom can also lead to binge eating disorder.
4. Aside from the above, there is a certain age when people are most likely to develop binge eating disorder. Late teenage years and early 20s are the ages when people are more prone to binge eating disorder.
Symptoms of binge eating disorder
People suffering from binge eating disorder are usually overweight or obese. But there are others, who have a normal weight despite having the disorder.
Common symptoms of binge eating including lots of food at specific intervals of time, say after every 2 hours. These people constantly feel that their eating is not in their control, and eat even when they feel and are not hungry. These people binge eat while binge watching and eat until their overeating makes them uncomfortable.
When these unusual patterns of eating are noticed by other people, binge eating begins a secretive affair and is done in seclusion. This eventually turns into depression, anger, disgust and guilt. Then, binge eaters also resort to dieting for weight loss.
The frequency of binge eating determines the severity of the disorder.
Medical help
If a person signals such symptoms in front of you, or if you feel any of the above symptoms, it is time to seek medical help because there are chances that it might get worse with time.
Discussing about the symptoms with a closer one can also be helpful.
Complications of the disorder
People suffering from binge eating disorder are likely to feel bad about themselves at many times. They live a poor quality of life and find it difficult to focus at work and their personal life. They begin isolating themselves from social lives and become obese over time. This obesity leads to other chronic diseases like diabetes, heart diseases and sleep-related breathing disorders. They are also hit with depression, anxiety and substance abuse disorders.
Tips to prevent binge eating disorder
The best way to prevent binge eating disorder is by seeking medical assistance at the earliest. The sooner you get it, the earlier you will get rid of it. Otherwise, the disorder will simply magnify with the time you live with it.
Try and talk about your situation with your friends or any person emotionally close to you.
