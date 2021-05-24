Flax Seeds Or Chia Seeds? Here’s What You Should Choose
The nutritionist explained the numerous health benefits of flax seeds in her latest video.
Flax seeds are loaded with fibre, protein and omega-3 fatty acids
HIGHLIGHTS
- Flax seeds can help you keep your digestion healthy
- You can add flax seeds to your diet in various ways
- Flax seeds are also known as alsi in India
The importance of adding nutritious superfood such as chia seeds to your diet has been reiterated by experts several times. Now, celebrity nutritionist Pooja Makhija explained why it was important to have a healthy dose of chia seeds regularly and listed out its various benefits. In her Instagram Reels, she said, “Chia seeds are superfood glorified. It is rich in Alpha-Linolenic Acid, also known as AlA, which is a plant-based omega 3 acid. It is essential for the body as the body cannot make it.” She further went on to list the several benefits of chia seeds.
The seeds are good for cardiac health, regulate blood sugar, reduce the risk of cancer, promote bone health, and reduce chronic inflammation, Makhija said. She further acknowledged that chia seeds can be quite difficult to get your hands on. In the caption, she said, “Chia seeds top any healthy food chart but many struggles to get their hands on it. Cost, availability and knowledge of how to incorporate it into day to day life leave them baffled.”
Here's how flaxseeds are a good alternate to chia seeds
So what is the alternate? Flax seeds, the expert said. She explained in the note, “But you needn't pay three times the price for chia when its brother flaxseeds are so near and dear as alsi seeds are to Indian eating habits.”
Makhija added, “Flax seeds are richer in omega-3 and proteins. While chia seeds contain 6 gram of protein per 30 grams, flax seeds contain 8 grams. Moreover, flax seeds contain a phytochemical known as lignans, which chia seeds do not have. Lignans help reduce harsh symptoms of menopause.”
Also read: Chia Seeds: 8 Surprising Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds
Previously, the expert had also provided an Indian alternative to blueberries. She said, “Blueberries protect against cancer, DNA damage, reduce heart disease, blood pressure, diabetes, UTIs and improve memory function.” The expert said that one could easily replace blueberries with Kala Jamun. “Ayurveda strongly recommends Kala Jamun for treating various conditions related to heart, arthritis, asthma, stomach pain, bowel spasm, flatulence and dysentery,” she said.
Also read: Flaxseed Oil Health Benefits: 5 Reasons Why You Should Try This Oil
Meanwhile, in response to a comment on her latest video, Makhija advised consuming two teaspoons of flax seeds a day to enjoy its numerous benefits.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.