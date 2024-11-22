Home »  Living Healthy »  Can Overusing Painkillers Affect Your Kidney And Stomach?

Can Overusing Painkillers Affect Your Kidney And Stomach?

This article delves into how overusing painkillers can impact the kidney and stomach, along with preventive tips to mitigate these risks.
  By: Aayushi Singh Chauhan  Updated: Nov 22, 2024 09:38 IST
3-Min Read
Can Overusing Painkillers Affect Your Kidney And Stomach?

Painkillers, or analgesics, are among the most commonly used medications worldwide, offering quick relief from discomfort. While they are effective in managing pain, excessive or prolonged use can lead to significant health concerns. Painkillers, especially nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) and opioids, can strain vital organs such as the kidneys and stomach. Their misuse disrupts normal organ function, potentially leading to severe complications. Understanding the risks associated with overuse is crucial to safeguarding overall health and ensuring pain management is both effective and safe. This article delves into how overusing painkillers can impact the kidney and stomach, along with preventive tips to mitigate these risks.

How painkillers affect the kidney and stomach

The kidneys and stomach bear the brunt of prolonged painkiller usage. Over time, these medications can harm the stomach lining, leading to ulcers and bleeding, while impairing kidney filtration. Painkillers reduce the production of protective substances in the stomach, while also altering blood flow to the kidneys. These disruptions increase the risk of gastrointestinal complications and kidney damage, particularly for those with pre-existing conditions. Awareness of these effects is essential for maintaining organ health.



RELATED STORIES
related

Learn How To Beat Morning Stiffness? Here Are 10 Tips To Start Your Day Fresh

From gentle stretches to staying hydrated, these tips will not only help ease stiffness but also promote long-term flexibility and joint health.

related

Did You Know How Occasional Breaks Can Help In Gym?

Hacks like focusing on form, optimising workout plans, or even taking occasional breaks can enhance performance and results.

Effects of painkiller overuse on the kidney and stomach

1. Kidney damage and reduced function



Prolonged painkiller use can lead to chronic kidney disease (CKD). NSAIDs inhibit prostaglandins, hormones that regulate blood flow to the kidneys, causing dehydration and reduced filtration. This strain increases the risk of acute kidney injury or long-term kidney impairment.

2. Risk of kidney stones

Some painkillers, especially over-the-counter varieties, can increase calcium levels in urine, a major contributor to kidney stones. Regular overuse worsens stone formation, causing discomfort and obstructing kidney function.

3. Ulcers and stomach bleeding

Painkillers can damage the stomach lining by inhibiting enzymes responsible for protective mucus production. This leads to increased acidity, creating a conducive environment for ulcers and gastric bleeding, especially with prolonged use.

4. Gastrointestinal inflammation

Overusing NSAIDs often results in inflammation of the gastrointestinal tract, leading to conditions such as gastritis. This inflammation can cause nausea, bloating, and abdominal discomfort.

5. Reduced stomach absorption

Excessive painkiller use impairs the stomach's ability to absorb essential nutrients like iron and vitamin B12. This leads to deficiencies, fatigue, and other health issues over time.

6. Increased risk of kidney infections

Painkillers alter the body's filtration system, creating a conducive environment for bacteria to accumulate in the kidneys. These infections can progress to sepsis if left untreated, posing serious health risks.

7. Development of gastric cancer

Long-term use of painkillers has been associated with an increased risk of developing stomach cancer. Continuous exposure to high acidity and inflammation accelerates cellular changes in the stomach lining.

8. Electrolyte imbalances

Kidney function regulates electrolyte levels in the body. Painkillers interfere with this process, causing imbalances that lead to symptoms like muscle weakness, irregular heartbeats, and fatigue.

While painkillers offer a quick and effective solution for managing pain, their overuse can cause significant damage to the kidneys and stomach. From ulcers and kidney stones to long-term organ damage, the risks are substantial. It's essential to use painkillers responsibly, only when prescribed, and under medical supervision. Lifestyle changes, alternative therapies, and consulting healthcare professionals for pain management can help mitigate these risks. Understanding the dangers of overuse ensures better health outcomes, protecting vital organs and overall well-being.


Promoted
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

COMMENT

DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.

Web Stories
What Is Motion Sickness. Tips To Prevent It
Summer Foods For Strong Immunity
7 Blood Thinning Foods For Healthy Heart
How To Take Care Of Mental Health?
Benefits Of Aerial Yoga
Tips To Avoid Conjunctivitis
8 Yoga Poses For Kids To Help Increase Height
Must Try Tips To Build Stamina
Lemon: A Multipurpose Starter Pack
Yoga Asanas To Release Negative Thoughts

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

Home Remedies

Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon
Top 5 Home Remedies For Mosquito Bites You Must Try This Monsoon

FAQ

Read More»

Trending Topics

LATEST STORIES

More »

Hepatitis Infections Lead To Chronic Liver Diseases; Follow These Preventive Tips

Tomato Flu: Symptoms, Causes And Everything We Know So Far

Mother's Day 2022: Mothers - A Boon From God

Countries In WHO South-East Asia Region Renew Commitment To Eliminate Malaria By 2030

Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis: Here's How Karnataka Health Officials Are Ensuring Lymphatic Filariasis Doesn't Spread

................... Advertisement ...................

................... Advertisement ...................

--------------------------------Advertisement---------------------------------- -
Trending Diseases