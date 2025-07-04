Fitness Coach Reveals Spiritual Narcissism Red Flags To Watch Out For
The path to spiritual enlightenment is often paved with good intentions, but what happens when the pursuit of higher consciousness becomes a tool for arrogance? When spiritual practices and teachings are used to fuel the ego rather than transcend it, spiritual narcissism can take root. This phenomenon can be both captivating and toxic, leaving those around them feeling drained, confused, and even spiritually wounded.
In a post shared on Instagram, fitness coach Luke Coutinho explained the meaning of spiritual narcissism. He wrote, "A spiritual narcissist is someone who uses spiritual or religious beliefs and practices to boost their ego, gain power, control, or admiration, and often to feel superior to others. Unlike genuine spirituality, which emphasises humility, empathy, and connection, spiritual narcissism is marked by self-centeredness disguised as enlightenment."
The fitness coach added that spiritual narcissism is not the same as narcissistic personality disorder (NPD), which is a clinical diagnosis. It is rather a "pattern of behaviour that can occur in anyone, especially in spiritual or religious contexts."
Traits to identify a spiritual narcissist
1. Superiority complex
They act as if they are more spiritually advanced, looking down on others who don't share their beliefs or practices. For example, they might criticise you for not following their specific spiritual diet or meditation routine, claiming it's essential for health or enlightenment.
2. Attention-seeking behaviour
They constantly highlight their spiritual achievements (e.g., posting about meditation retreats or spiritual experiences on social media) to gain admiration. They may dominate spiritual gatherings, needing to be the centre of attention.
3. Lack of empathy masked as detachment
They dismiss others' emotions, telling them to “let go” or “rise above” feelings. They show little genuine compassion instead of offering understanding and support.
4. Manipulation using spiritual language
They use spiritual jargon or concepts to control or justify harmful actions, such as shaming others for not following their advice or claiming divine authority.
5. Hypocrisy and resistance to accountability
They preach humility or compassion but act arrogantly and reject criticism. They may get defensive or angry when challenged spiritually, claiming their spiritual status exempts them.
What can you do?
1. Limit interactions and clearly communicate what is acceptable. Be firm yet respectful.
2. Stay calm and avoid reacting to their provocations or attempts to make you feel inferior. Focus on your own path and your beliefs, taking advice from those who respect and understand you.
3. Seek support, trust your instincts and avoid vulnerable settings. Be cautious in spiritual or wellness groups where narcissists may exploit seekers.
4. Never allow a spiritual narcissist to demean or control, manipulate you in a relationship, work, business or love.
Keep these pointers in mind to stray clear of spiritual narcissists.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
