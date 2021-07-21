ASK OUR EXPERTS

Bird Flu Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatment: Know How You Catch It

Bird Flu Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatment: Know How You Catch It

Bird flu or avian influenza can spread from infected birds to humans. It leads to flu-like symptoms that should not be ignored.
  By: DoctorNDTV    Written By:  Varsha Vats Updated: Jul 21, 2021 03:26 IST
2-Min Read
Bird Flu Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatment: Know How You Catch It

Bird flu is also known as avian influenza

HIGHLIGHTS

  1. Bird flu can lead to symptoms like fever, cold, cough and more
  2. Bird flu can be transferred from infected birds
  3. Coming in close contact with an infected bird can make you catch bird flu

This year's first bird flu death in India has been reported at AIIMS today. An 11-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital on July 2. Bird flu, also known as avian influenza can transmit from birds to humans. This viral infection is not just limited to birds but can affect humans and other animals too. H5N1 is the most common form of bird flu that can affect humans and other animals that get exposed to the carrier. According to the World Health Organisation, the first avian influenza A (H5N1) was reported in 1997, in Hong Kong.

Bird Flu: Symptoms, risk factors, treatment and more


Symptoms of bird flu

The symptoms of this viral infection can range from mild to severe. An infected person may experience flu-like symptoms. Here are common signs and symptoms you must watch out for-

  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Cough
  • Diarrhoea
  • Headache
  • Fatigue
  • Difficulty in breathing
  • Muscle pain
  • Body aches
  • Runny nose
  • Red-eye or conjunctivitis
  • Nausea and vomiting

g06pq40g

Bird flu: The symptoms of avian influenza are similar to seasonal flu
Photo Credit: iStock

One experiences these symptoms after 2-7 days of exposure to the virus.

How do humans catch the virus?

Coming in contact with an infected bird or bird droppings can infect you. According to National Health Services, bird flu is spread by coming in close contact with an infected bird including touching, cooking an infected bird or bird droppings.

Fully cooked poultry and eggs do not spread bird flu.

The virus can enter the human body through the eyes, nose, mouth or when inhaled. Infected droplets and touching contaminated can also lead to spread.

Who is at a risk?

People working as poultry farmers are more vulnerable. Visiting affected areas, exposure to infected birds, eating uncooked eggs or poultry or direct contact with an infected person can put you at a risk.

Treatment

Treatment of bird flu depends on the strain and severity of the symptoms. As per WHO, some antiviral drugs can reduce the duration of the virus.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

