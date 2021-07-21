Bird Flu Symptoms, Risk Factors And Treatment: Know How You Catch It
Bird flu or avian influenza can spread from infected birds to humans. It leads to flu-like symptoms that should not be ignored.
Bird flu is also known as avian influenza
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bird flu can lead to symptoms like fever, cold, cough and more
- Bird flu can be transferred from infected birds
- Coming in close contact with an infected bird can make you catch bird flu
This year's first bird flu death in India has been reported at AIIMS today. An 11-year-old boy was admitted to the hospital on July 2. Bird flu, also known as avian influenza can transmit from birds to humans. This viral infection is not just limited to birds but can affect humans and other animals too. H5N1 is the most common form of bird flu that can affect humans and other animals that get exposed to the carrier. According to the World Health Organisation, the first avian influenza A (H5N1) was reported in 1997, in Hong Kong.
Bird Flu: Symptoms, risk factors, treatment and more
Symptoms of bird flu
The symptoms of this viral infection can range from mild to severe. An infected person may experience flu-like symptoms. Here are common signs and symptoms you must watch out for-
- Fever
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Diarrhoea
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Difficulty in breathing
- Muscle pain
- Body aches
- Runny nose
- Red-eye or conjunctivitis
- Nausea and vomiting
Also read: Bird Flu: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Avian Influenza
One experiences these symptoms after 2-7 days of exposure to the virus.
How do humans catch the virus?
Coming in contact with an infected bird or bird droppings can infect you. According to National Health Services, bird flu is spread by coming in close contact with an infected bird including touching, cooking an infected bird or bird droppings.
Fully cooked poultry and eggs do not spread bird flu.
The virus can enter the human body through the eyes, nose, mouth or when inhaled. Infected droplets and touching contaminated can also lead to spread.
Also read: Bird Flu: Expert Gives Tips To Cook Chicken And Eggs Till The Outbreak Is On
Who is at a risk?
People working as poultry farmers are more vulnerable. Visiting affected areas, exposure to infected birds, eating uncooked eggs or poultry or direct contact with an infected person can put you at a risk.
Also read: Bird Flu: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Avian Influenza
Treatment
Treatment of bird flu depends on the strain and severity of the symptoms. As per WHO, some antiviral drugs can reduce the duration of the virus.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
DoctorNDTV is the one stop site for all your health needs providing the most credible health information, health news and tips with expert advice on healthy living, diet plans, informative videos etc. You can get the most relevant and accurate info you need about health problems like diabetes, cancer, pregnancy, HIV and AIDS, weight loss and many other lifestyle diseases. We have a panel of over 350 experts who help us develop content by giving their valuable inputs and bringing to us the latest in the world of healthcare.