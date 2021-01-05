Bird Flu: Watch Out For These Signs And Symptoms Of Avian Influenza
Bird flu or avian influenza can be transferred from infected birds to humans. If you have visited any place with ongoing bird flu outbreak, you should not ignore the symptoms.
Bird flu: The symptoms of avian influenza are similar to seasonal flu
HIGHLIGHTS
- Bird flu can be transferred from infected birds
- Working as a poultry farmer can put you at a higher risk
- Do not ignore the symptoms of avian influenza and seek medical help
Bird flu is also known as avian influenza. This flu can get transmitted from birds to humans. The most common form of avian influenza is H5N1. Direct contact with an infected bird's saliva, mucous and faeces can transfer the infection to humans. Consumption of uncooked poultry or eggs with avian influenza can also lead to spread. If not treated or managed on time, bird flu can be deadly. According to WHO, the first avian influenza A (H5N1) was reported in 1997, in Hong Kong. The symptoms of bird flu can range from mild to severe. Here are all the signs and symptoms you must watch out for.
Bird flu: Signs and symptoms you need to know
The symptoms of bird flu are similar to seasonal flu. Some of the common signs are-
- Fever
- Sore throat
- Cough
- Diarrhoea
- Headache
- Fatigue
- Difficulty in breathing
- Muscle pain
- Body aches
- Runny nose
- Red-eye or conjunctivitis
- Nausea and vomiting
You may experience symptoms within two to seven days after getting infected. As per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Asian lineage H7N9 and HPAI Asian lineage H5N1 viruses have been responsible for most human illness worldwide to date, including most serious illnesses and highest mortality.
Who are at a risk?
A person can get infected if the virus enters the body through a person's eyes, nose or mouth or inhaled. This can happen if the virus is present in the environment in the form of droplets or dust. Touching contaminated surfaces may also lead to spread. Those working as a poultry farmer are at a higher risk. Visiting affected areas, exposure to infected birds, eating uncooked eggs or poultry or direct contact with an infected person can put you at a risk.
If you are at a risk according to the above-mentioned risk factors and experiencing symptoms, you must visit your doctor. Also, inform your doctor about the risk to help him/her take precautions beforehand.
Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.
