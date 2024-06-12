Home »  Living Healthy »  WHO Confirms Human Case Of Bird Flu in India: Know Symptoms Here

WHO Confirms Human Case Of Bird Flu in India: Know Symptoms Here

Bird flu, also known as Avian influenza can infect both humans and animals. According to WHO, it generally circulates in animals but can also affect humans.
  By: DoctorNDTV  Updated: Jun 12, 2024 06:06 IST
2-Min Read
The World Health Organisation has confirmed a human case of bird flu in West Bengal, India. Bird flu, caused by the H9N2 virus, has infected a four-year-old child. This is the second case of bird flu in India, the first case was reported back in 2019. In February, the child was admitted to the pediatric intensive care unit with persistent severe respiratory issues, high-grade fever and abdominal cramps. After several tests, the child tested positive for H9N2 virus in April. On May 1, the patient was discharged with oxygen support.

Bird flu, also known as Avian influenza can infect both humans and animals. There are four types of influenza viruses - A, B, C and D. The H9N2 is a subtype of influenza A virus. According to WHO, it generally circulates in animals but can also affect humans.

What are the symptoms of Avian influenza?



In humans, the Avian influenza can cause mild to severe respiratory tract infections, conjunctivitis, gastrointestinal symptoms, encephalitis and encephalopathy. In severe cases, it can also become fatal.

Transmission:



Direct contact with infected animals or indirect contact with contaminated surfaces and the environment can contribute to the spread of the virus. Most human cases are through direct contact with infected poultry or infected surfaces.

Prevention steps:

The World Health Organisation suggests individuals to minimise contact with animals in areas that are known to be affected by animal influenza.

Other prevention steps include maintaining personal hygiene by regular hand washing with soap and water, especially after handling animals.


Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.

